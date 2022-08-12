IN8bio Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Unveiled a new preclinical program focused on developing iPSC derived gamma-delta T cells and presented early findings at the ASGCT Annual Meeting.

Presented data from Phase 1 clinical trial of INB-200 in patients with newly diagnosed GBM showing five of six fully dosed patients exceeded both median and expected progression free survival (PFS), with a sixth patient early in follow up; two patients have exceeded overall survival (OS) benchmarks established by Stupp et al, 2005 to-date.

Continued to demonstrate durable morphologic complete responses from INB-100 Phase 1 clinical trial in leukemia patients with two of three patients relapse free at two years to date and all three relapse free past one year.

Appointed seasoned executives to the roles of Senior Vice President, Business Development, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, and Vice President, Clinical Operations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies that utilize its DeltEx platform, today announced financial results and operational highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. In addition, the Company provided an overview of recent corporate developments.

“Our team continues to execute and advance our gamma-delta programs on multiple fronts. Our Phase 1 clinical trials for both DeltEx product candidates, INB-200 in GBM and INB-100 in leukemia patients undergoing stem cell transplantation, continue to progress with encouraging durability data. We introduced our iPSC derived gamma-delta T cell platform at the ASGCT annual meeting, and we have been receiving positive feedback on this new program,” said William Ho, CEO and co-founder of IN8bio. “During the quarter and into July, we continued to expand our management team; we have attracted talented individuals who have built their careers and established their reputations in well-recognized companies like Genentech, Novartis, Janssen, Bristol Myers Squibb and Covance. We believe they will be instrumental in shaping IN8bio’s future. The IN8bio team continues to be disciplined, and we are working to dedicate our resources to accelerating IN8bio’s growth and momentum.”

Business Highlights & Clinical Updates

In May 2022, IN8bio unveiled a new preclinical program focused on developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived gamma-delta T cells and presented its early findings at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting. Uniquely, IN8bio has been able to demonstrate the ability to derive both Vd1+ and Vd2+ iPSC gamma-delta T cell clones. These iPSC-derived gamma-delta T cells demonstrated robust cytotoxicity and can be genetically modified with an internally developed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) construct at a high transduction yield. Scalable iPSC-based cellular manufacturing is designed to create for a uniform and renewable therapeutic product available “off-the-shelf” for patients.

In June 2022, IN8bio provided an update on the INB-200 Phase 1 clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Five of six fully dosed patients exceeded both median and expected progression-free survival (PFS), and two patients exceeded the expected overall survival (OS) benchmarks as of June 3, 2022. All patients demonstrated a manageable toxicity profile with no evidence of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS).

In June 2022, IN8bio held a successful pre-investigational new drug application (pre-IND) meeting with the Food and Drug Administration. The meeting provided guidance and confirmed IND filing requirements for the INB-400 program. IN8bio expects to file the IND by year-end.

In July 2022, IN8bio announced a patent covering the composition of matter for IN8bio’s Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) platform. The patent broadens the Company’s intellectual property coverage of genetically engineered innate immune cells beyond gamma-delta T cells to include NK cells.

In July 2022, IN8bio provided an update from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of INB-100 in leukemia patients undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation. All three high-risk AML patients from the first cohort continue to demonstrate durable morphologic complete responses (CR) and remain progression-free and alive for more than one year. Two of the three patients remain in morphologic CR for more than two years. The safety profile continues to be manageable with no dose-limiting toxicities.



Recent Team Growth

In April 2022, IN8bio announced the expansion of its clinical and regulatory teams with the appointments of Urvashi Patel, Ph.D., Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, and Stacey Bilinski, Vice President, Clinical Operations. They bring more than a combined 45 years of clinical and regulatory experience to the IN8bio team.



In July 2022, IN8bio appointed Kenneth R. LaMontagne, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Business Development to lead the Company’s business development activities. Dr. LaMontagne is an industry leader with more than 20 years of experience, including licensing, collaborations, search and evaluation, M&A and corporate strategy including in the fields of cell therapy and oncology. He gained his experience in both large pharma and small biopharmaceutical companies.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.1 million for the comparable prior year period. The increase in R&D expenses were primarily due to (i) increased third-party clinical trial and IND-related activities, (ii) contract manufacturing costs for the ongoing INB-200 clinical trial and (iii) increased personnel-related costs, including salaries, benefits and stock-based compensation due to increased headcount.

General and administrative expenses were $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the comparable prior year period. The increase was primarily due to increased headcount, insurance, legal expenses, and expenses associated with operating as a public company.

The Company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.2 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $3.8 million, or $1.00 per basic and diluted common share, for the comparable prior year period.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash of $25.7 million, compared to $37.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash was primarily due to cash used by the Company in R&D and continued operations to advance its programs along with ongoing construction of a state-of-the-art ~10,000 sq. ft. R&D facility in Birmingham, AL.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com .

IN8BIO, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2022 December 31, (unaudited) 2021 Assets Current assets Cash $ 25,742 $ 37,021 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,257 1,959 Total Current Assets 26,999 38,980 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 220 97 Construction in progress 1,405 403 Restricted cash 252 251 Right of use assets - financing leases 453 704 Right of use assets - operating leases 1,413 1,630 Other non-current assets 246 158 Total Non-Current Assets 3,989 3,243 Total Assets $ 30,988 $ 42,223 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 887 $ 395 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,525 1,235 Short-term financing lease liability 299 392 Short-term operating lease liability 261 234 Total Current Liabilities 2,972 2,256 Long-term financing lease liability 132 269 Long-term operating lease liability 1,316 1,515 Total Non-Current Liabilities 1,448 1,784 Total Liabilities 4,420 4,040 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 490,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 18,838,471 and 18,781,242 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 72,581 70,872 Accumulated deficit (46,015 ) (32,691 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 26,568 38,183 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 30,988 $ 42,223



IN8BIO, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 3,504 $ 2,064 $ 5,885 $ 3,310 General and administrative 3,675 986 7,439 2,103 Total operating expenses 7,179 3,050 13,324 5,413 Loss from operations (7,179 ) (3,050 ) (13,324 ) (5,413 ) Net loss $ (7,179 ) $ (3,050 ) $ (13,324 ) $ (5,413 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (7,179 ) $ (3,765 ) $ (13,324 ) $ (6,834 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (1.82 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per common share, basic and diluted 18,828,680 3,764,488 18,814,691 3,764,488



