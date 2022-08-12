FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022

WABASH, Ind., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (8/11/2022 Close: $47.00), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Corporation reported net income of $1,523,000 or $1.33 per common share compared to $1,379,000 or $1.21 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $4,071,000 compared to $3,608,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The provision for loan losses was $200,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and ($150,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Total noninterest income was $1,075,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $1,221,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Noninterest expense was $3,215,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $3,391,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, the Corporation reported net income of $5,721,000 or $5.00 per common share compared to $6,476,000 or $5.67 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was $15,409,000 compared to $14,697,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $405,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 and $345,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Total noninterest income was $4,441,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $6,590,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Noninterest expense was $12,933,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 and $13,303,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2022 represented a return on average common equity of 12.63% and 10.85%, respectively, compared to 10.37% and 12.42% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2021. The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2022 represented a return on average assets of 1.16% and 1.10%, respectively, compared to 1.12% and 1.36% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.28% at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.43% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $2,345,000 at June 30, 2022 compared to $3,242,000 at June 30, 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.72% compared to 10.89% at June 30, 2021. Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $534,918,000 compared to $486,442,000 at June 30, 2021. Shareholders’ equity was $46,648,000 at June 30, 2022 compared to $52,954,000 at June 30, 2021. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

  
  
 FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 Consolidated Balance Sheet
  June 30June 30
   2022  2021 
  Unaudited 
Assets  
Cash and due from financial institutions$7,122,187 $4,779,188 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 48,456,109  51,646,720 
 Cash and cash equivalents 55,578,296  56,425,908 
   
Securities available for sale 115,717,308  116,335,455 
Loans held for sale 248,000  2,613,987 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,342,121 at  
June 30, 2022 and $4,168,689 at June 30, 2021 335,672,317  285,643,064 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700  1,462,500 
Accrued interest receivable 2,105,470  2,131,744 
Premises and equipment, net 8,481,385  8,949,842 
Mortgage servicing rights 1,138,165  1,011,046 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 9,767,792  9,459,746 
Goodwill 1,213,898  1,213,898 
Repossessed Assets 75,025  148,621 
Other assets 3,630,737  1,045,876 
 Total assets$534,918,093 $486,441,687 
    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
Deposits  
 Noninterest-bearing$55,960,708 $49,510,375 
 Interest-bearing 428,550,708  380,084,790 
 Total deposits 484,511,416  429,595,165 
    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,758,195  3,892,719 
 Total liabilities 488,269,611  433,487,884 
    
Shareholders' equity  
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;  
 Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,140,305 - June 30, 2022 and
1,141,190 - June 30, 2021		 18,363  18,363 
Additional paid-in capital 9,940,774  9,809,754 
Retained earnings 56,384,625  51,852,194 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,726,089) 3,058,832 
Treasury stock, at cost: 696,023 shares at June 30, 2022 and 695,138  
shares at June 30, 2021 (11,969,191) (11,785,340)
 Total shareholders' equity 46,648,482  52,953,803 
    
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$534,918,093 $486,441,687 


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income
   Three Months Ended June 30Twelve Months Ended June 30
    2022  2021  2022  2021 
   Unaudited Unaudited 
Interest and dividend income:    
 Loans, including fees$3,562,772 $3,257,093 $13,660,543 $13,769,397 
 Taxable securities 341,548  313,689  1,317,675  1,308,266 
 Tax exempt securities 423,846  418,267  1,652,828  1,627,426 
 Other 128,452  14,860  197,815  38,650 
  Total interest and dividend income 4,456,618  4,003,909  16,828,861  16,743,739 
       
Interest expense:    
 Deposits 385,508  395,295  1,419,669  2,046,577 
 Borrowings 200  200  201  200 
  Total interest expense 385,708  395,495  1,419,870  2,046,777 
       
Net interest income 4,070,910  3,608,414  15,408,991  14,696,962 
       
Provision for loan losses 200,000  (150,000) 405,000  345,000 
       
Net interest income after provision for    
 loan losses 3,870,910  3,758,414  15,003,991  14,351,962 
       
Noninterest income:    
 Net gains on sales of securities -  -  -  98,467 
 Net gains on sales of loans 75,450  390,165  523,219  3,261,880 
 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets -  -  34,283  9,204 
 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO (17,909) -  (6,623) (23,498)
 Commission income 337,665  309,389  1,279,202  1,224,845 
 Service charges and fees 275,763  188,237  1,135,426  721,677 
 Earnings on life insurance 77,651  75,757  308,047  300,452 
 Other 326,669  257,103  1,167,426  996,765 
  Total noninterest income 1,075,289  1,220,651  4,440,980  6,589,792 
       
Noninterest expense:    
 Salaries and benefits 1,815,040  1,875,637  7,100,728  6,885,238 
 Occupancy and equipment 313,309  325,235  1,298,461  1,339,852 
 Professional 111,887  143,066  448,694  850,073 
 Marketing 90,882  104,293  394,013  431,982 
 Deposit insurance premium 38,304  33,000  140,752  132,000 
 Regulatory assessment 9,074  9,588  37,379  37,705 
 Correspondent bank charges 22,200  18,881  80,724  71,511 
 Data processing 337,292  391,172  1,584,725  1,613,051 
 Printing, postage and supplies 73,382  62,193  293,419  292,047 
 Expense on life insurance 21,132  20,518  85,128  72,827 
 Contribution expense 11,676  11,138  65,583  70,753 
 Expense on REO 5,412  5,626  7,505  18,683 
 Other 365,584  391,069  1,396,052  1,487,411 
  Total noninterest expense 3,215,174  3,391,416  12,933,163  13,303,133 
       
Income before income taxes 1,731,025  1,587,649  6,511,808  7,638,621 
       
Income tax expense 207,572  208,465  791,077  1,163,097 
       
Net income$1,523,453 $1,379,184 $5,720,731 $6,475,524 


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
  Three Months Ended June 30Twelve Months Ended June 30
   2022  2021  2022  2021 
  Unaudited Unaudited 
Per common share data:    
Earnings$1.33 $1.21 $5.00 $5.67 
Diluted earnings$1.33 $1.21 $5.00 $5.67 
Dividends paid$0.26 $1.25 $1.04 $2.00 
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,141,763  1,141,717  1,143,428  1,142,448 
Shares outstanding end of period 1,140,305  1,141,190  1,140,305  1,141,190 
      
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin ** 3.15% 3.11% 3.12% 3.29%
Return on average assets *** 1.16% 1.12% 1.10% 1.36%
Return on average common equity *** 12.63% 10.37% 10.85% 12.42%
      
  June 30June 30  
   2022  2021   
Nonperforming assets *$2,344,693 $3,241,581   
Repossessed assets$75,025 $148,621   
      
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets 
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis   
***Annualized    
      

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185