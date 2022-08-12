Erbessd Instruments Expands into India

Warren County, New York, United States, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global team at ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS is excited to announce the companies expansion in India and the creation of ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD. Aimed at servicing the massive Indian market more efficiently. Mr. Srinivas Goud has been appointed Managing Director of the new operations. Effective August 1, 2022, Mr. Goud and his team will handle distribution sales, support and training for the subcontinent.

ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Founder and President, Dr. Thierry Erbessd notes that “India is an incredibly strategic and ever-expanding market for the Condition Monitoring suite of solutions that ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS provides. It was an obvious opportunity for us as we continue to bring our advancements to the world. Working with Mr. Goud presents a great partnership that allows us to focus on the specific needs of our Indian customers and distributors.”

Mr. Goud comes to the partnership with more than twenty years in reliability sales and service. He has built a career focused on growth in new markets and establishing successful new segments in the online condition monitoring industry. “As a dedicated follower of market conditions, I embrace the challenge to develop new strategies that will bring the full impact of ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS cutting-edge technologies to more distributors and customers in India,” Mr. Goud explains.

ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS CEO Dr. Michael D. Howard cites the expansion as a response to a need, “We pride ourselves on being a very flat organization that can respond quickly to the needs of our customers and distributors around the world. This expansion is no different. Having a localized center for commerce in the booming Indian market allows us to meet the needs of the region more efficiently and completely. The opportunity to respond to feedback and input, whether in our products or geographic structure, falls in line with our companies’ values and strategic plan.”

ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS operates facilities in Mexico City and Merida Mexico, as well as the United Kingdom, United States and Canada. Their global network of distribution partners provides the most comprehensive suite of vibration analysis, dynamic balancing, online wireless machine health monitoring, video vibration analysis, and laser alignment solutions available on the market.



