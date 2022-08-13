A Step Forward in Human-Robot Collaboration: Han's Robot Opens A New Era of Intelligent Collaborative Robots

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wang Guangneng, general manager of Han's Robot, said that repetitive, mechanical, and dull work had left us no time to take care of our family and real life. Collaborative robots came into being to solve this issue, allowing robots and workers to work together to improve efficiency. However, this is only the first step. Han’s Robot is developing intelligent collaborative robots that do not require secondary development which users can buy and use according to their needs and costs.



Han's Robot is invested and established by Han's Laser, the world's leading industrial laser processing and automation solution provider. It has attracted over 500 top global talents from 25 countries and regions. The core technology R&D team has accumulated more than ten years of industrial experience and mastered the core key technologies of intelligent robots. The product has the advantages of intelligent perception, zero-code programming, zero-sliding when power is off, etc. In addition, the repeat positioning accuracy is as low as ±0.02mm, making the collaborative robot more intelligent, friendly, and safe.





At present, Han’s Robot has completed nearly RMB 800 million in A round to B+ round of financing. With the continuous support of investors, the company's application scenarios cover loading and unloading, welding, palletizing and grinding, etc., and are widely applied in 3C, machining, automotive, medical, and other industries. The company has conducted in-depth cooperation with world-class companies such as Hitachi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, etc.

In the future, Wang Guangneng, general manager of Han's Robot, said that the company would continue to increase investment in research and development. Han's Robot will continue to promote the application of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and sensing technology in the field of robotics and strive to build a new era of intelligent collaborative robots.

About Han's Robot

Han's Robot is a national high-tech enterprise dedicated to developing, promoting, and applying intelligent robots in industry, healthcare, logistics, services, etc.

