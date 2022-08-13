GemDAO: The next Defi 2.0 hidden gem!

Singapore, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GemDAO is a groundbreaking support protocol built on Binance Smart Chain, operating as Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), targeting everyone who loves meme projects on launchpads such as Pinksale, Gempad, Unicrypt…

GemDAO is developed with the team's desire to build an ecosystem to help the GemDAO's community evaluate, access, and invest in projects supported by GemDAO or the community's choice.

Gemdao is built with a team of experienced developers and is supported by famous and reliable advisors in the blockchain field. With that potential, GemDAO is considered a gem in the DAO ecosystem, the project helps investors connect and build a strong crypto community.

GemDAO will contain 4 features:

1-GemNFT: Members have the right to buy NFTs, stake them to receive whitelist slots for projects launched on Gempad, Pinksale, Unicrypt... In addition, NFT holders will be permanently shareholders of GemDao. Profits earned from deals investment will also be divided among NFT holders

NFTs will be divided into four tiers; the higher tier is, the more profit you will get

2-GemShark: Projects can connect to get assessments from GemShark, a highly experienced team of GemDao. After the evaluation process, GemShark will invest in and support marketing products on massive social media and communities of GemDao. Profit from investments will be distributed partly to NFT holders (GemDao shareholders) and GemDao's token holders.

3-GemVote: Members will have voting rights to cancel or change GemDAO's decision. All the projects GemDAO intends to invest in will have to go through a community voting round, holding GemDAO's token.

4-GemPoS: GemDAO will have a mobile app called GemPOS, where everyone can mine GemDAO tokens without cost. Each year, 1% of the total supply can be mined and distributed equally to all GemDAO miners. This can help the GemDAO community grow up quickly and organically. All projects invested by GemShark will be advertised on the GemPoS app.

To connect potential projects closer to real investors, our Gemdao project development team will release the GEMDAO token along with an ecosystem including GemNFT, GemShark, GemVote, and GemPOS... Our ecosystem will bring a whole new experience to its users. Transparency in each transaction, passive income source, the decentralized system with decision-making power in GemDAO token holders' hands, supporting potential startups considered Mysterious Gems in the Crypto world.

The development team has a specific roadmap for the development of GemDAO, bringing the project to many countries, targeting large communities and KOLs that significantly influence the cryptocurrency market—promising to be an exciting DAO project and bring value to GemDAO users.

Do not miss essential information about GemDAO, follow us through the official communication channels.

Presale Start Time (UTC):

2022-08-17 15:00

Presale Link: https://gempad.app/presale/0xC7b6f0C098fD92323df98c53cf94de749FC162A7

Social Office:

https://t.me/GEMDAO_Global

https://www.gemdao.io/

https://twitter.com/gemdaodefi

https://gemdao.gitbook.io/whitepaper/

https://medium.com/@GemDao

Media Details:



Company: GemDao Co Ltd

Email: Support@gemdao.io

City: Singapore

Country: Singapore



There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. Newsroom: abrelease.submitmypressrelease.com



Attachment