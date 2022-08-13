Encryptus Partners With Azadi Records to Explore NFTs and Create Innovative Use Cases

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investments in cryptocurrencies are rapidly increasing despite the current adverse bearish pattern that has dominated the global crypto markets in the last months. The past few weeks have seen fairly consistent trading volumes for Encryptus, a transparent and licensed platform for institutional crypto assets.

It is on this premise that Encryptus announces its strategic partnership with the renowned record labelAzadi Records. The alliance will result in the exploration of the NFT ecosystem and the development of innovative use cases, which will give holders exclusive access to premium content, limited edition merchandise, VIP tour tickets and more.

Several financial firms, including Fidelity, are maintaining a long-term perspective and even deciding to increase their investments in and operations surrounding cryptocurrencies.

These Institutions are using various strategies to invest in cryptocurrencies, from adding them to their balance sheets to expanding their brand activities into the metaverse.

NFT is also one of the sectors that institutional investors are continuing to have a lot of faith in after the 2020 NFT boom, especially with the numerous upcoming NFT-specific applications in the metaverse.

Moreso, Shantnoo Saxsena, Encryptus Founder and CEO states; “During the current bearish market, institutional support behind crypto remains strong, and Encryptus is glad to be playing an important role in institutional crypto adoption. It certainly doesn’t hurt that this institutional interest in the crypto market is also working to excite existing investors who were contemplating hastily pulling out of the market.”

Considering how valuable NFTs have become, it is no surprise that Encryptus partnered with Azadi Records, an independent record label keen on providing South Asian artists with a platform to freely express themselves for this extraordinary quest into the world of non-fungible tokens.

Shantnoo further adds, “Our recent partnership with Azadi Records aims to create a use case for the NFT ecosystem in India in a more compliant manner. Our primary focus is compliance and respect for the law of the land.”

“Nayaab.World NFTs and their utilities will unlock new avenues for artist-fans engagement, building a deeper relationship between them.” Mo Joshi and Uday Kapur, founders of Azadi Records.

Notably, Seedhe Maut is an artist affiliated with Azadi Records who is launching its own NFT with a tour across the country, in association with Encryptus and LBank.

This partnership between Encryptus and Azadi Records makes it one of the first Indian music labels to integrate blockchain technology into their operations and also includes the NFT-centric Nayaab.world.





About Azadi Records

Azadi Records is an independent record label changing the culture in the South Asian Music industry while providing a platform for music that questions, subverts, and engages with socio-political issues of our time. Established in 2017, the label has released records that have cut across languages, themes, and regions with one vision intact: never to be silenced.

About Encryptus

Encryptus started out as a crypto advisory company in London back in 2020, and since then got approvals from a couple of countries for buying and selling crypto assets. Encryptus is operated by an experienced team of experts who thoroughly understand the risks, compliances, and opportunities in the crypto space. We have made it our mission to empower licensed financial services companies in crypto adoption!

Follow us on Medium, Twitter and LinkedIn!

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Please do you own research.

Contact Details :

Company Name : Encryptus

Contact name : Abhinav

Email : partners@encryptus.io

Location : Dubai, UAE



Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com