BullPerks Ranks as One of the Top Launchpads per Current and All-Time High Returns on Investments on CryptoRank.io

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands (British), Aug. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullPerks lands the number two position on CryptoRank.io as one of the leading launchpads in the industry according to data from Aug. 12, 2022. BullPerks has raised over $5 million in funding and launched 43 Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs).

Among the top 10 best crypto launchpads on CryptoRank.io's list, BullPerks ranks second in terms of the current ROI. It is also among a few top launchpads that support nearly all popular public blockchains, including Binance Smart Chain, Solana, Cardano, Polygon, and more.

BullPerks has established itself as one of the most outstanding launchpads in the crypto industry with continued support from a community of prominent investors worldwide.

CryptoRank is a reputable platform that provides crowdsourced and professionally curated research, price analysis, and crypto market-moving news. Within less than a year of launch, being highlighted by CryptoRank as one of the top launchpads is an honor for BullPerks, who are excited for what will come next.

CryptoRank.io uses the ratio of the current and ATH ROI of all conducted IDOs to accumulate the list of the best crypto launchpads. Therefore, it only features IDO platforms with a proven record of successful projects and high returns.

How BullPerks Stands Out From The Rest

Even as a bear market looms over the economy, BullPerks continues to present itself as a reliable crypto investment platform offering its users only the most top-quality deals. BullPerks stands out from other crypto launchpads with its unique adaptive tier-based system aimed to democratize investments, offering users a relatively easy way to participate in deals. The launchpad currently implements a 6-tier system, in which the number of $BLP tokens users locked on the platform defines their tier.

Since day one, BullPerks has been dedicated to prioritizing the needs of the community, which has helped earn the project the reputation of being one of the fairest and most community-dedicated crypto launchpads. Now more than ever, the company is dedicated to protecting its projects and investors by performing rigorous due diligence on all projects, implementing its new self-regulation policy creating the safest possible conditions for IDO launch.

BullPerks' dedication to its community allows only the highest-quality projects to enter its ecosystem, minimizing risk and maximizing ROI for investors.

About BullPerks

BullPerks is the fairest and most community-dedicated decentralized VC and multichain launchpad. Unleashing the power of the blockchain and a decentralized venture fundraising model, BullPerks offers tremendous opportunities to everyone willing to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The platform is fully oriented toward the community and provides low entry and access to early-stage projects for users.

