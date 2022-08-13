Flash News – OKX provides business updates for week ending August 12, 2022

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The week ending August 12, 2022 has seen OKX offer new APY bonuses for Savings users, introduce high-APY rewards for FTM and FLOW staking, delist a handful of perpetual swaps, add USDC spot pairs, introduce USDC Flash Deals for users in Turkey and introduce its Smart Gain offering on OKX Earn.
New APY bonus offers available for Savings users
A new APY bonus will be available for a selection of Savings Product from August 16th, 2022.
The bonus is as follows:
|Crypto
|Bonus limit
|APY
|USDT
|2,000
|10
|%
|BTC
|0.01
|5
|%
|ETH
|0.2
|5
|%
Taking USDT as an example, the first 2,000 USDT subscribed by the user can enjoy a fixed APY of 10% whether their assets are lent successfully or not.
Win up to 22% APY with FTM and FLOW Staking
OKX launched FTM and FLOW staking on Aug 12, 2022.
FTM and FLOW Staking rewards:
|Crypto
|Product
|Term
|Total Subscription Limit
|Individual Limit
|APY
|FTM
|Staking
|15 Days
|4,550,000 FTM
|5,000 FTM
|20
|%
|FLOW
|Staking
|15 Days
|550,000 FLOW
|1,000 FLOW
|22
|%
OKX delists perpetual swaps for LON/EFI/BTM/WNCG
In order to improve market liquidity and improve the overall user experience, OKX has delisted several low-liquidity perpetual swaps. The details are as follows
|Perpetual swaps
|Delisting date
|LONUSDT
|August 16, 2022
|EFIUSDT
|August 17, 2022
|BTMUSDT
|August 18, 2022
|WNCGUSDT
|August 19, 2022
OKX launches USDC Flash Deals exclusive to Turkey
OKX Earn launched Flash Deals exclusive to Turkey on USD Coin (USDC) on August 10th, 2022.
Staking crypto: USD Coin (USDC)
|Crypto
|Term
|Total Subscription Limit
|Individual Limit
|APY
|USD Coin (USDC)
|7 days
|3,000,000 USDC
|2,000 USDC
|15
|%
OKX launches USDC trading pairs
OKX is pleased to announce the listing of: ETC/USDC、NMR/USDC、AZY/USDC、YFII/USDC、HBAR/USDC、TORN/USDC、STX/USDC、TRB/USDC、NYM/USDC on our spot trading markets.
OKX Earn launches Smart Gain
OKX Earn officially launched its Smart Gain product on August 4th, 2022.
Smart Gain offers fixed-term investment solutions with auto profit-taking features. Users can invest BTC or ETH to obtain stable returns between 3% to 20% APY with Smart Gain. If the spot price of the invested crypto reaches "profit-taking" price on the maturity date, Smart Gain will secure your profit by converting your principal and interests into USDT automatically.
