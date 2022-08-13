Flash News – OKX provides business updates for week ending August 12, 2022

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The week ending August 12, 2022 has seen OKX offer new APY bonuses for Savings users, introduce high-APY rewards for FTM and FLOW staking, delist a handful of perpetual swaps, add USDC spot pairs, introduce USDC Flash Deals for users in Turkey and introduce its Smart Gain offering on OKX Earn.



New APY bonus offers available for Savings users

A new APY bonus will be available for a selection of Savings Product from August 16th, 2022.

The bonus is as follows:

Crypto Bonus limit APY USDT 2,000 10 % BTC 0.01 5 % ETH 0.2 5 %

Taking USDT as an example, the first 2,000 USDT subscribed by the user can enjoy a fixed APY of 10% whether their assets are lent successfully or not.

Win up to 22% APY with FTM and FLOW Staking

OKX launched FTM and FLOW staking on Aug 12, 2022.

FTM and FLOW Staking rewards:

Crypto Product Term Total Subscription Limit Individual Limit APY FTM Staking 15 Days 4,550,000 FTM 5,000 FTM 20 % FLOW Staking 15 Days 550,000 FLOW 1,000 FLOW 22 %

OKX delists perpetual swaps for LON/EFI/BTM/WNCG

In order to improve market liquidity and improve the overall user experience, OKX has delisted several low-liquidity perpetual swaps. The details are as follows

Perpetual swaps Delisting date LONUSDT August 16, 2022 EFIUSDT August 17, 2022 BTMUSDT August 18, 2022 WNCGUSDT August 19, 2022

OKX launches USDC Flash Deals exclusive to Turkey

OKX Earn launched Flash Deals exclusive to Turkey on USD Coin (USDC) on August 10th, 2022.

Staking crypto: USD Coin (USDC)

Crypto Term Total Subscription Limit Individual Limit APY USD Coin (USDC) 7 days 3,000,000 USDC 2,000 USDC 15



%





OKX launches USDC trading pairs

OKX is pleased to announce the listing of: ETC/USDC、NMR/USDC、AZY/USDC、YFII/USDC、HBAR/USDC、TORN/USDC、STX/USDC、TRB/USDC、NYM/USDC on our spot trading markets.

OKX Earn launches Smart Gain

OKX Earn officially launched its Smart Gain product on August 4th, 2022.

Smart Gain offers fixed-term investment solutions with auto profit-taking features. Users can invest BTC or ETH to obtain stable returns between 3% to 20% APY with Smart Gain. If the spot price of the invested crypto reaches "profit-taking" price on the maturity date, Smart Gain will secure your profit by converting your principal and interests into USDT automatically.