Special Operations Group Applauds Members of House Foreign Affairs Committee For Taking First Steps in Transparency and Accountability for Withdrawal From Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, August 14th, right before the 1 year anniversary since the fall of the Afghan government, members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee put out an interim report titled “A ‘Strategic Failure:’ Assessing the Administration’s Afghanistan Withdrawal.”



This report lays out the events, policies, decisions, and orders of the Biden Administration regarding ending the US military presence in Afghanistan.

The conclusion of the report reads: “The choices made in the corridors of power in D.C. led to tragic yet avoidable outcomes: 13 dead service members, American lives still at great risk, increased threats to our homeland security, tarnished standing abroad for years to come, and emboldened enemies across the globe. President Biden’s own officials have described the end of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan as a ‘strategic failure’ and ‘an ugly final phase.’ Yet, to date, no senior administration officials have been held accountable.”

Founder of Special Operations Association of America (SOAA), Daniel Elkins, made the following statement: “SOAA has been urging for transparency into the failure in Afghanistan last year and accountability for those responsible. Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee have taken these initial steps into providing answers for the special operations community, veterans, and the American people with this report.”

The report from members of the committee requests cooperation from the State Department, Senior White House Officials and that the full House Foreign Affairs Committee hold open hearings to, per the report, “provide a full accounting of what caused this disaster. And as more information is revealed, more questions will certainly arise.”

“SOAA urges the administration to work with Congress to provide the transparency and accountability the American people and especially those who fought and sacrificed in this war deserve,” said Elkins.

