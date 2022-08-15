Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 8 August until 12 August, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,573,887 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 358.1639 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 8 August 322,563 352.7095 113,771,034.45 9 August 317,851 358.4433 113,931.561.35 10 August 317,000 358.2262 113,557,705.40 11 August 309,773 360.3301 111,620,536.07 12 August 306,700 361.3585 110,828,651.95 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated) 2,208,533 361.0385 797,365,443.42 Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July) 3,782,420 359.8424 1,361,074,932.64 Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February) 10,167,981 288,3377 2,931,811,820.22 Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May) 12,515,487 344,1722 4,307,483,267.18 Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme 26,465,888 324.9606 8,600,370,020.04

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 26,473,105 own shares, corresponding to 0.83% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Further information from

Investor relations

Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,

+47 909 55 417

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





