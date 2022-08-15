OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 54,869 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were issued and allotted on 12 August 2022 at a price of 89.3p per share equivalent to the current NAV.

These shares were issued to those investors who, in accordance with the adviser charging terms contained in each fundraising document offered to the public and published since 31 December 2012 following the introduction of the Retail Distribution Review, had chosen to pay their adviser less than the 0.5% ongoing adviser charge; and to employees of Octopus Capital Limited, who have been rebated the annual management charge.

An application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 26 August 2022.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 159,213,296. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067





LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619