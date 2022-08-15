OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 999,538 Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 89.3p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend of 3.0p for the 6 months to 28 February 2022, payable on 12 August 2022.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 26 August 2022.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 160,212,834 Ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.





