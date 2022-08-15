Global Facility Management Market Report 2022: Increase in Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions and Change in Organization Culture & Work Style to Boost Growth Further

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facility Management Market by Component, Solution Type, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report titled, 'Facility Management Market,' the facility management market was valued at $39.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $119.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.



Facility management encompasses various professional disciplines that focuses on the effective and efficient delivery of numerous support services for an organization. It ensures functionality of the built environment by integrating place, people, process, and technology.

Technological solutions for facility management have evolved from a simple system for registering building and asset data to one that targets improved efficiency in planning and execution of facility processes. Facility management solutions include business analytics, extensive reporting, and workflow management. These kinds of software are typically integrated with other IT systems, including building technology, enterprise resource planning software, geographic information system solution, and building information modeling models or CAD software.

It is typically designed to perform various functionalities, including asset management & tracking of important equipment information, management of maintenance costs, increase in asset efficiency, management of recurring tasks, and reduction in space & maintenance cost, and others.



Furthermore, increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions and change in organization culture & work style boost the growth of the global facility management market. In addition, introduction of innovative products and adoption of various strategies by key vendors is positively impacts the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about facility management solutions hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand of services outsourcing is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments By Component

Solution

Service

By Solution Type

Strategic planning management

Real estate and lease management

Maintenance management

Others

Workplace and relocation management

Asset Management

By Deployment Model

On Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Industry Vertical

Public Sector

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest Of Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Archibus, Inc.

Accruent, LLC

CA Technologies, Inc.

Ioffice Corporation

FM System, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Planon Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP Se

Trimble, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: FACILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT



CHAPTER 5: FACILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SOLUTION TYPE



CHAPTER 6: FACILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL



CHAPTER 7: FACILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE



CHAPTER 8: FACILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL



CHAPTER 9: FACILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4h410q