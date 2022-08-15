Global Corrugated Boxes Market Report 2022: Market Penetration of Different Applications in Emerging Nations & the Emergence of Shelf-Ready Packaging Technology Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corrugated Boxes Market by Type, Material (Linerboard, Medium), Printing Ink( Water-based, UV-curable, Hot melt-based, Solvent-based), Printing Technology (Digital, Flexography, Lithography), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The corrugated boxes market size is projected to grow from USD 67.6 billion in 2021 to USD 80.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6%. Growth in the corrugated boxes market can primarily be attributed to the growing involvement of corrugated boxes in the food & beverages sector, industrial sector and electronic sector among.

Corrugated boxes are often used as shipping containers. They are sturdy, handy, and lightweight, owing to which they are used in a wide range of applications. The corrugated boxes market is witnessing demand owing to the rise in the online retail industry. The growing food & beverages, electronic, textile, home & personal care, glassware & ceramics, chemicals, and paper & paper products industries have contributed significantly towards the growth of the corrugated boxes market. However, factors such as greenhouse gas emissions during production and rising raw material costs inhibit the growth of the market. Emerging markets such as China, Brazil, and India offer opportunities for market growth.

Premium Insights

Emerging Economies Offering Attractive Growth Opportunities for Corrugated Boxes Market

Asia-Pacific Projected to Lead Corrugated Boxes Market from 2021 to 2026

China and Slotted Boxes Segment Accounted for the Highest Shares

Corrugated Boxes Market in China and India to Grow at Highest CAGRs from 2021 to 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Sustainability Accompanied with Increase in Online Shopping Across Central & Eastern Europe to Drive Market

Growth of Packaging Industry in Asia-Pacific

Recyclability of Corrugated Boxes

Restraints

Significant Competition from Flexible Plastic Packaging

Supply-Side Restraints

Increase in Prices of Raw Materials

Demand-Side Restraints

Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives

Opportunities

Smurfit Kappa is Incorporating Digitalization in Corrugated Industry by Developing a New Range of Paper

Market Penetration of Different Applications in Emerging Nations

Emergence of Shelf-Ready Packaging Technology

Challenges

Adherence to Environmental Standards During Production

Inability in Enabling Eco-Friendly Online Shopping Could Affect Companies' Sales

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Corrugated Boxes Market, by Material

8 Corrugated Boxes Market, by Printing Ink

9 Corrugated Boxes Market, by Printing Technology

10 Corrugated Boxes Market, by Type

11 Corrugated Boxes Market, by End-Use Industry

12 Corrugated Boxes Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Mondi Group

International Paper

Westrock Company

Ds Smith

Smurfit Kappa Group

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Cascades Inc.

Packaging Corporation of America

Georgia-Pacific, LLC

Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Federal Industries Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Icustomboxes

Stora Enso

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Sappi

Brodrene Hartmann

Ufp Technologies

Deluxe Packaging

Larsen Packaging Products, Inc.

Orcon Industries

Trident Paper Box Industries

Tgi Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Kapco Packaging

Avon Pacfo Services Pvt. Ltd.

