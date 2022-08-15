Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 32

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 32 2022 Festi purchased in total 550,000 own shares for total amount of 121,650,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
328.8.202213:44:5975.00022016.500.0003.815.000831.445.000
328.8.202213:50:1475.00022016.500.0003.890.000847.945.000
328.8.202215:06:1475.00022016.500.0003.965.000864.445.000
329.8.202213:46:0775.00022016.500.0004.040.000880.945.000
3210.8.202213:55:14100.00022022.000.0004.140.000902.945.000
3211.8.202214:46:54100.00022422.400.0004.240.000925.345.000
3211.8.202215:20:5550.00022511.250.0004.290.000936.595.000
   550.000 121.650.000  


The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 4,290,000 own shares for 936,595,000 ISK and holds today 4,290,000 own shares or 1.37% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).