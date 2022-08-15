Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 32

Icelandic English

In week 32 2022 Festi purchased in total 550,000 own shares for total amount of 121,650,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 32 8.8.2022 13:44:59 75.000 220 16.500.000 3.815.000 831.445.000 32 8.8.2022 13:50:14 75.000 220 16.500.000 3.890.000 847.945.000 32 8.8.2022 15:06:14 75.000 220 16.500.000 3.965.000 864.445.000 32 9.8.2022 13:46:07 75.000 220 16.500.000 4.040.000 880.945.000 32 10.8.2022 13:55:14 100.000 220 22.000.000 4.140.000 902.945.000 32 11.8.2022 14:46:54 100.000 224 22.400.000 4.240.000 925.345.000 32 11.8.2022 15:20:55 50.000 225 11.250.000 4.290.000 936.595.000 550.000 121.650.000





The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.



Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 4,290,000 own shares for 936,595,000 ISK and holds today 4,290,000 own shares or 1.37% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.



For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).







