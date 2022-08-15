Transport Services Global Market Report 2022: Electric Buses a Key Component for Future Growth Prospects

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transport Services Global Market Report 2022: By Purpose, By Destination, By End-Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transport services market is expected to grow from $6,559.71 billion in 2021 to $7,210.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The market is expected to grow to $10,394.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.



The transport services market consists of sales of transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that transport goods and people from one location to another for an amount or fee. The transportation services industry includes establishments that provide services to move people, goods, and materials through air, rail, road, water, and pipeline. The market also comprises sales of warehousing and storage services by entities that are involved in the operation of warehousing and storage facilities for merchandise, refrigerated goods, and other materials.

Companies are actively pursuing electricity to power buses to reduce carbon emissions and cut costs. Solar buses run on electric batteries which in some cases are also charged by solar panels installed on the roof of the bus. This improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle and increases the life of lithium batteries. Further, the technology has low maintenance components allowing the companies to save costs. Major companies involved in manufacturing electric buses include Kiira Motors, BYD Company, Heilongjiang Qiqiar Longhua New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., Bauer's Intelligent Transportation, Yutong, and Volvo buses.

The transportation services market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Air Transport; General Transport; Pipeline Transport; Rail Transport; Transit And Ground Passenger Transport; Truck Transport; Warehousing And Storage; Water Transport

2) By Purpose: Commuter Travel, Tourism And Leisure Travel, Business Travel, Cargo And Freight Travel, Shipping And Delivery Travel

3) By Destination: Domestic; International

4) By End-Use Industry: Mining; Construction; Agriculture; Other End Use Industries



Subsegments Covered: Passenger Air Transport; Chartered Air Transport; Air Cargo Services; Sightseeing Transport & Support Activities For Transport; Couriers And Messengers; Postal Services; Crude Oil Pipeline Transport; Natural Gas Pipeline Transport; Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transport; Other Pipeline Transport; Passenger Rail Transport; Rail Freight; Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services; Taxi And Limousine Services; School And Employee Bus Services; Charter Bus Services; Other Transit And Ground Passenger Transport; General Freight Trucking; Specialized Freight Trucking; General Warehousing And Storage; Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage; Specialized Warehousing And Storage; Farm Product Warehousing and Storage; Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes; Inland Water Transport



