Global Microcontroller Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Panasonic, Texas Instruments, Cypress Semiconductor, Microchip Technology & Others

Microcontrollers are integrated circuits developed for performing various embedded operations. The microcontroller is a miniature system, that includes components like a processor, memory, RAM, output, and an input system. The processor present in the microcontroller acts as the head system or brain of the microcontroller. The processor identifies and performs certain operations and arithmetic calculations.

Research and developments in the design of microcontrollers lead to less power usage. Microcontrollers use less power for their functions, making them energy efficient. The penetration of electronics in the automotive sector is giving potential to the market growth of the microcontroller market. The trend of increasing applications and usage of automation in the production and manufacturing industries is also driving the growth of the microcontroller market. Microcontrollers are miniature circuit systems, which perform a vital role in embedded automation systems in various industries. The demand and wide applications of microcontrollers in certain devices like laptops, smartphones, automobiles, the military, and healthcare are leading to the increasing value of microcontrollers in the global market.



Increased Penetration of Electronics in the Automotive Industry

The increasing penetration rate of electronics into the automotive industry is spooking the market growth of microcontrollers in the forecast period. The automotive industry is one of the industries using the support of microcontrollers for the efficient performance and working of their automation production systems. The development of an efficient electronic system and automation techniques are widely seen in emerging modern automobiles.

According to the financial report of TESLA company, the leading manufacturer of electric cars in the world, accounts for the sale of about 79% of electric cars in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Transportation has recorded an increase in the percentage of electric vehicles in use by the public in the United States. The growth of electric vehicles over IC (Internal Combustion) cars and gasoline vehicles are showing tremendous development around the world. The steady growth in the usage and production of electric vehicles is leading to the application of automation systems in vehicles, which demands more growth for the market of microcontrollers in the field of automation.



Rising Automation Technology in the Production Sector

The increase in the application of automation and HMI technology in the production field is driving the growth of the microcontroller market. Automation systems and software are widely employed in the production sector. The greater the efficiency, accuracy, and reduced time consumed by automation systems in the manufacturing sector, the greater the use of embedded systems in the manufacturing sector. Microcontrollers are the major brains, or main components, of the automation system.

The algorithms and software programs given in microcontrollers provide more user comfort and effectiveness. The HMI systems in production are made more user-friendly and efficient by the increased application of microcontrollers in devices and embedded systems. The wide application of AI systems and embedded technology is boosting the market growth of the global microcontroller market.



Rising Market Share in the Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the region showing tremendous growth signs in the market for microcontrollers. The wide usage and application of microcontrollers in electronic devices, automobiles, production industries, and healthcare are contributing to the market growth of Asia Pacific in the microcontroller market. The presence of the world's leading electronic manufacturers like China is also boosting the market for5 microcontrollers in the Asia Pacific region. Due to the large-scale production of laptops, smartphones, and portable electronic systems, North America is also showing significant growth in the market for microcontrollers.



Segmentation

By Product Type

8-bit Microcontroller

16-bit Microcontroller

32-bit Microcontroller

By Application

Consumer electronics Microcontroller

Automotive Microcontroller

Industrial Microcontroller

Medical Devices Microcontroller

Military and Defense Microcontroller

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

Companies Mentioned

Panasonic Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc

NXP Semiconductors.

Renesas Electronic Corporation

Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

EM Microelectronic

Zilog Inc.

