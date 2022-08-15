Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Report 2022: Continuing Advances Pave Way for Versatile & Realistic Surgical Simulators

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mannequin-Based Simulation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market to Reach US$3.7 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mannequin-Based Simulation estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the period 2020-2027.Patient Simulators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR to reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Product Types segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.7% share of the global Mannequin-Based Simulation market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 42.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Mannequin-Based Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$617.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 42.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$207.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$207.2 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured):

3D Systems, Inc.

CAE Healthcare

Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.

Laerdal Medical A/S

Limbs & Things Ltd.

Mentice AB

Simulab Corporation

Simulaids Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Surgeries Augurs Well for Market Growth

Rise in Global Surgeries Post COVID & Shortage of Surgeons to Drive Use of Mannequin-based Simulation to Accelerate Surgeon Education and Training

Surgical Backlog & Surgeon Shortages: A Harrowing Situation

Cancer Surgery Demand Surges amid Surgeon Shortage

Mannequin-based Simulation to the Rescue

Virtual Simulation and High-Fidelity Mannequin Simulation for Recognizing Critical Events

High-fidelity Mannequins

Advanced Mannequins Imitate Human Reactions

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Mannequin-based Simulation for Nursing Schools

Cardiology, a Promising Field for Medical Animation/Simulation

Simulation Benefits Interventional Cardiology

Mannequins Gain Traction in Military Medical Training

Minimally-invasive Procedures Necessitate Simulation-based Training

Robot-assisted Surgical Simulation Training Gaining Significance

Simulation Training Preferred for Cataract Surgery

Surgical Simulation Gets Notable Makeover with Influx of Innovative Approaches

Surgical Simulation: The History & Evolution

Existing Surgical Simulation Models

Continuing Advances Pave Way for Versatile & Realistic Surgical Simulators

Innovations Set to Take Surgical Simulation to Next Level

Select Innovations

Learning Theories Guiding Development of Simulation-based Education

Areas where Under Graduate Nursing Education Simulation is Most Used

Virtual Simulations for UG Nursing Programs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

