AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands) and PPG Industries (US) are leading players in Bio-based Coatings Market

Chicago, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bio-based Coatings Market is projected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2022 to USD 18.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest consumer of bio-based coatings. The global bio-based coatings major players have made several strategic developments across value chain to focus on changing customer preferences.

The key players operating in the market are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Stora Enso OYJ (Finland).



AkzoNobel N.V. is a diversified chemical company and one of the market leaders in the fields of decorative paints, performance coatings, and specialty chemicals. It operates through two business segments, namely, decorative paints and performance coatings. AkzoNobel N.V. offers specialty paints, powder paints, and other coatings for various applications such as architectural and decorative, automotive, industrial, marine, protective, and yachts. Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Hammerite, Sadolin, Sikkens, Awlgrip, International, Interpon, Dissolvine, Eka, Expancel, Jozo, Levasil, and Kromasil are some of the renowned brands of the company.



PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, optical & specialty materials, and glass products. The company operates through two major segments, namely, performance coatings and industrial coatings. It also provides industrial and automotive coatings to manufacturing companies, adhesives & sealants to the automotive industry, metal pre-treatments & related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications, and packaging coatings to aerosol, food, and beverage container manufacturers. PPG Industries also offers architectural coatings which are used by painting and maintenance contractors and consumers to decorate and maintain residential & commercial building structures.

