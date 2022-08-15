Energy Storage System Market Size [2022-2028] To Reach USD 302 Billion at a CAGR of 7.9% | Industry Trends, Share, And Growth Analysis | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Energy Storage-System Market finds that the increasing demand for grid energy storage systems and rural electrification initiatives is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by growing investments in renewable energy, the total Global Energy Storage-System Market is estimated to reach USD 302 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 191.4 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing government regulations & initiatives are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Energy Storage-System Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Energy Storage System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Pumped Hydro Storage, Battery Energy Storage, Compressed Air Energy Storage, Flywheel Energy Storage), by End User (Residential, Non-Residential, Utilities), by Application (Stationary, Transportation), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Energy Storage System Market was valued USD 191.4 Billion in 2020 and is all set to surpass USD 302 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Energy Storage System industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.





Market Dynamics :

Rising Demand for Grid Energy Storage Systems to Drive the Market Growth

The growing demand for grid energy storage systems and rural electrification initiatives owing to grid modernization is anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Energy Storage-System Market during the forecast period. Solar and wind energy are the two most frequent types of renewable energy stored in grids. The energy generation mechanism, however, changes when the sun is blocked by clouds or changing wind currents. As a result of these oscillations, flexible grid energy storage technologies are required. The use of battery energy storage technologies in grid upgrading is growing. These techniques help grid operators save electricity when electricity generated exceeds electricity demand. In terms of generation, transmission, and distribution, the usage of these technologies improves the reliability and flexibility of electrical supply networks.

Further, various economies are working to develop their remote locations like isolated rural and peri-urban areas, particularly in developing countries, also small islands that are separated from national grids. As a result, they expect a constant and uninterrupted power supply from renewable and conventional energy sources, which increases total system efficiency and ensures long-term cost benefits. Battery energy storage systems installed in rural areas could provide a reliable and safe power source to companies and residents.

Surging Investments in Renewable Energy to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing investments in renewable energy and development of modern infrastructure are anticipated to augment the growth of the Energy Storage-System Market in the years to come. Various policies for environmental protection and renewable energy are being altered and formed in both emerging and developed countries. Governments have been forced to invest extensively in sustainable future projects due to rising carbon emissions and deteriorating environmental circumstances. As a result, in recent years, expenditures on the development of renewable energy sources and infrastructure have expanded. This is a major market driver for energy storage systems worldwide. Also, countries like China and India are spending considerably on modern infrastructure and grid expansion. The demand for efficient power supply is increasing because of increased industrialization and urbanization, as well as a growing population. According to the United Nations, an investment of roughly US$45 billion is required to guarantee universal access to modern electric power.

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Energy Storage-System Market

Asia Pacific dominated the Global Energy Storage-System Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of fast-growing economies like China and India in the region. Furthermore, the benefits offered by modern energy storage systems, such as environmental friendliness, cost-effectiveness, and reliability is also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the government is focusing on minimizing the adverse effects of the energy sector on the environment in the region which is also expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region.

List of Prominent Players in Energy Storage-System Market:

Scheider Electric

SMA Solar Technology AG

Exide Industries Ltd.

SK Holdings

Autobat SACI

Enerbrax Acumuladores Ltd

Eguana Technologies

Imergy Power Systems.

Ionotec Ltd

Tata Power

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Energy Storage System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Pumped Hydro Storage, Battery Energy Storage, Compressed Air Energy Storage, Flywheel Energy Storage), by End User (Residential, Non-Residential, Utilities), by Application (Stationary, Transportation), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

December 2021: SAMSUNG SDI Co., Ltd. introduced PRiMX, a new battery brand that offers consumers quality, performance, and a proven advantage, which translates to user ease thanks to the company's exclusive technology. In Korea and Europe, the brand has been trademarked, and it will be registered in the United States soon.

December 2021: LG Energy Solutions Co., Ltd., and Siemens AG have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for partnership in the field of battery manufacturing, specifically the digitization of the manufacturing process. LG Energy Solutions Co., Ltd. established innovative battery manufacturing procedures at its factories as a result of this strategic relationship.

June 2020: Panasonic and Span.IO, Inc. (US) have inked a new partnership to develop a domestic energy storage system. This solution is anticipated to be integrated into Panasonic's EverVolt and connected with the Span smart panel, giving homeowners a new degree of control over their battery backup power while also providing intuitive energy management.

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Technology Pumped Hydro Storage Battery Energy Storage Compressed Air Energy Storage Flywheel Energy Storage

End User Residential Non-Residential Utilities

Application Stationary Transportation

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Top Companies in Energy Storage System Market | Top Players Competitor Analysis, Company Market Share, Revenue.





