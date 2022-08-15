DOMO TACTICAL COMMUNICATIONS (DTC) WELCOMES KASEY COOPER, VP DEFENSE AND AEROSPACE

Herndon, US, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) welcomes Kasey Cooper, Vice President of Defense and Aerospace

We are delighted to announce that Kasey Cooper has joined the Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) team as Vice President of Defense and Aerospace, based in the United States of America.

Kasey brings experience in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Systems Integration (SI), and Business Development leadership. He joins us from Silvus Incorporated where he was the Senior Director of Unmanned Systems. There he served as a Subject Matter Expert and Director of Sales activity over radio/data link integration for Unmanned Ground Vehicles/Robotics, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Unmanned Sea Vessels, Unattended Ground sensors and Aerostat platforms.

Previously, Kasey served as the Director of Engineering/Research and Development at UAV Solutions. He received his bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Operations from Western Michigan University.

Paul Moskowitz, DTC’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Solution Development, said, “Kasey’s enthusiasm in joining DTC is indicative of the investments we continue to make in our technology. His Commitment-to-Customer is a 100% match with our company culture, and we are excited to have his leadership in business and technical innovation."

About DTC, Domo Tactical Communications

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) has been at the forefront of innovation for over 50 years, developing leading edge communication technologies for successful operations in demanding environments, where COFDM technologies provide longer range and penetration. As a global leader of wireless communication, DTC works with military, law enforcement, counter-terror units, governments, robotics and autonomous operations and system integrators on key surveillance and communication challenges.

DTC’s mission critical solutions secure, share and communicate real-time video, voice, and data to enable Shared Situational Awareness (SSA) on land, on sea, in the water and in the air. DTC’s Cutting-edge Mobile Adhoc Network (MANET) Mesh radio solutions deliver ultra-low latency, end-to-end encryption and are used globally on-board USV, UAV and UGV platforms to support mobile, long range semi-autonomous and autonomous operations.

DTC was acquired by Codan in 2021. DTC consists of Spectronic, Corp Ten International, and Domo Broadcast Systems. Backed by an award-winning engineering team, DTCs trusted technology is at the heart of everything we do.

DTC has a global reach, with regional offices based in the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, Dubai, Singapore, and Australia.

Media Contact

Karen Nichols

Facility Security Officer & Human Resources Manager

E: Karen.Nichols@domotactical.com