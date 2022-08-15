Yoshitsu Co., Ltd Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (“Yoshitsu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as sundry products and other products in Japan, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.



Mr. Mei Kanayama, the Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu, commented, “We are pleased that our full-year results were in line with our expectations as we closed out a successful year with a revenue increase of 3.1%, despite the challenging environment. As expected, our businesses were significantly affected by the travel restrictions and delays in overseas exporting and importing related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the global economy has been filled with uncertainties, we are satisfied with the accomplishments achieved in our key strategic initiatives, including the completion of our initial public offering in January 2022 and the expansion of our market coverage with new stores and wholesale customers. We continued to invest in extending the online marketplace to seize the opportunities of the increasing popularity of online shopping. As we look to the next fiscal year, we remain focused on expanding our global footprint, optimizing our international warehouse operations in North America, diversifying our products, and growing our customer base. We believe that we are capable of mitigating the near-term turbulence and expect to continue to build strong momentum with our flexible and resilient business model. We are confident that our strategic initiatives will drive Yoshitsu to achieve long-term growth and generate more value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Youichiro Haga, Principal Accounting and Financial Officer of Yoshitsu, stated, “While the uncertain market conditions disrupted our business during fiscal year 2022, our business fundamentals remained strong and the market demand for our products continued to grow. During fiscal year 2022, we generated record revenue of $228.4 million, demonstrating our efforts and reflecting the successful execution of our strategic development plan. We remain committed to delivering high-quality products, improving customer experience, and expanding our market share. Looking forward, we will continue to monitor the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business activities. In the meantime, we will focus on leveraging the strengths of our market position and improving operating efficiency. We expect to achieve solid financial and operating results and continue to expand our business to align with our strategic growth initiatives.”

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

For the Fiscal Years Ended March 31, ($ millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 % Change Revenue 228.4 221.5 3.1 % Directly-operated physical stores 10.8 29.5 (63.3 )% Online stores 121.2 111.4 8.7 % Franchise stores and wholesale customers 96.4 80.6 19.7 % Gross Profit 39.1 40.0 (2.3 )% Gross Margin 17.1 % 18.0 % (0.9) pp* Income from Operations 6.4 10.7 (40.1 )% Net Income 3.3 5.5 (40.7 )% Earnings per Share 0.10 0.21 (52.4 )%

* Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenue was $228.4 million, an increase of 3.1% from $221.5 million for fiscal year 2021.

Gross profit was $39.1 million, a slight decrease of 2.3% from $40.0 million for fiscal year 2021.

Gross margin was 17.1%, compared with 18.0% for fiscal year 2021.

Net income was $3.3 million, a decrease of 40.7% from $5.5 million for fiscal year 2021.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.10, compared with $0.21 for the same period of last year.

As of August 15, 2022, the Company’s distribution channels consisted of (i) 11 directly-operated physical stores in Japan and five directly-operated physical stores in Hong Kong, (ii) 25 online stores through the Company’s websites and various e-commerce marketplaces in Japan, China, and Korea, and (iii) eight franchise stores in the U.S., four franchise stores in Canada, one franchise store in the U.K., and approximately 151 wholesale customers in Japan and other countries, including China, the U.S., and Canada.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue increased by $6.9 million, or 3.1%, to $228.4 million for fiscal year 2022, from $221.5 million for fiscal year 2021. The increase in revenue was primarily due to increased revenue from online stores, franchise stores, and wholesale customers, which was partially offset by a decrease in revenue from directly-operated physical stores.

For the Fiscal Years Ended March 31, 2022 2021 ($ millions) Revenue



Cost of

Revenue



Gross

Margin



Revenue



Cost of

Revenue



Gross

Margin Directly-operated physical stores 10.8 9.6 11.4 % 29.5 24.6 16.6 % Online stores 121.2 98.3 18.8 % 111.4 88.9 20.2 % Franchise stores and wholesale customers 96.4 81.5 15.5 % 80.6 68.1 15.5 % Total 228.4 189.4 17.1 % 221.5 181.6 18.0 %

Revenue from directly-operated physical stores decreased by $18.7 million, or 63.3%, to $10.8 million for fiscal year 2022, from $29.5 million for fiscal year 2021. The decrease was mainly attributable to the state of emergency declared by the Japanese government in April 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this state of emergency, almost all of the Company’s physical stores were temporarily closed during the period between late April 2021 and the end of May 2021. After the Company’s physical stores resumed their business in June 2021, most of the Company’s physical stores remained closed on Saturdays or Sundays, and the opening hours were reduced by two to four hours to eight to nine hours per weekday. From July 2021 to the present, most of the Company’s physical stores resumed their nearly normal business with working hours reduced by one to three hours every day. However, due to the restriction imposed by the local government and a lack of international tourists, the Company’s business was still negatively affected. Hence, revenue from directly-operated physical stores decreased significantly during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Revenue from online stores increased by $9.7 million, or 8.7%, to $121.2 million for fiscal year 2022, from $111.4 million for fiscal year 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to the growing popularity of online shopping, given that the e-commerce industry has been rapidly expanding in recent years. In order to seize the opportunities, the Company expanded its online store network by opening new stores on multiple popular and reputable third-party e-commerce marketplaces in overseas regions, while improving the efficiency of its supply chain and storage and inventory management. In order to reduce the Company’s operating expenses and credit risk, the Company outsourced the entire operations of some of its online stores to third-party companies, and sold products to these third-party companies instead of to individual customers. Revenue from overseas online sales increased during the first three quarters of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022; however, it deceased during the last quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in China. During the last quarter of the fiscal year 2022, shipments and customer clearance for overseas exports and imports were delayed due to a shipping container shortage and the stricter border control protocols, and the Company’s online sales in China were significantly constrained due to the inability to deliver the products to its customers as a consequence of mobility restrictions and lockdowns imposed in many provinces across China. Therefore, revenue from overseas online sales increased by $11.7 million during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was partially offset by the decreased revenue from Japanese domestic online sales of $2.0 million, which was mainly due to the closing of three unprofitable domestic online stores. Hence, revenue from online stores only increased by 8.7% during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, as compared to last year.

Revenue from franchise stores and wholesale customers increased by $15.9 million, or 19.7%, to $96.4 million for fiscal year 2022, from $80.6 million for fiscal year 2021. With the improvement of the Company’s supply chain and storage and logistic capacity, it added five new franchise stores and increased its sales to overseas wholesale customers on a per customer basis during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Although the Company’s overseas franchise stores and wholesale customers sales during the last quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 declined due to the shipping container shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring shipping charges, its sales to overseas franchise stores and wholesale customers during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 increased by $16.2 million as compared to last year. The increase was partially offset by a slight decrease of $0.3 million in the Company’s Japanese domestic wholesale.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of revenue increased by $7.8 million, or 4.3%, to $189.4 million for fiscal year 2022, from $181.6 million for fiscal year 2021.

Gross profit decreased slightly by $0.9 million, or 2.3%, to $39.1 million for fiscal year 2022, from $40.0 million for fiscal year 2021. Overall gross margin decreased slightly by 0.9 percentage points to 17.1% for fiscal year 2022, from 18.0% for fiscal year 2021.

Gross margin for directly-operated physical stores, online stores, and franchise stores and wholesale customers was 11.4%, 18.8%, and 15.5%, respectively, for fiscal year 2022, compared to 16.6%, 20.2%, and 15.5%, respectively, for fiscal year 2021.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses consist of selling and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses, which primarily include payroll, employee benefit expenses and bonus expenses, shipping expenses, promotion and advertising expenses, and other facility-related costs, such as store rent, utilities, and depreciation.

Operating expenses increased by $3.4 million, or 11.5%, to $32.7 million for fiscal year 2022, from $29.3 million for fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in shipping expenses, transaction commissions paid to third-party e-commerce marketplace operators, consulting and professional service fees, payroll, employee benefit expenses, and bonus expenses.

Interest Expenses, net

Interest expenses, net include interest expenses calculated at interest rate per loan agreements and loan service costs, which are directly incremental to the loan agreements and amortized over the loan periods. Interest expenses, net increased by $0.7 million, or 37.8%, to $2.7 million for fiscal year 2022, from $2.0 million for fiscal year 2021.

Other Income, net

Other income, net primarily includes tax refunds, disposal gain or loss from property and equipment, government subsidies, and other immaterial income and expense items. Other income, net increased by $0.4 million, or 101.7%, to $0.7 million for fiscal year 2022, from $0.4 million for fiscal year 2021. The increase was mainly due to an increase in other income, such as increased receipt of government subsidies as the financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as an increase in royalty fees collected from the Company’s franchisees during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Provision for Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes decreased by $1.1 million, to $2.2 million for fiscal year 2022, from $3.3 million for fiscal year 2021. The decrease in provision for income taxes was mainly due to the decreased taxable income for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Net Income

Net income was $3.3 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share for fiscal year 2022, compared to $5.5 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share for fiscal year 2021.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $17.7 million, compared to $16.4 million as of March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had accounts receivable balances due from third parties and related parties of $34.8 million and $6.3 million, respectively, compared to $43.7 million and $3.5 million as of March 31, 2021. Approximately 52.1% of the balance as of March 31, 2022 had been subsequently collected and the remaining balance is expected to be fully collected by September 30, 2022. The collected balances of such receivables provide cash available for use in the Company’s operations as working capital, if necessary. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had merchandise inventories of $30.2 million, which the Company believes can be sold quickly, based on its analysis of the current trend in demand for its products, compared to $27.1 million as of March 31, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities was $12.3 million for fiscal year 2022, mainly derived from net income of $3.3 million for the year, and net changes in the Company’s operating assets and liabilities, which mainly included an increase in merchandise inventories of $6.1 million as the Company increased the stockpile of inventories in anticipation of increased sales in the coming months. Net cash used in operating activities was $3.4 million for fiscal year 2021, mainly derived from net income of $5.5 million for the year, and net changes in the Company’s operating assets and liabilities, which mainly included an increase in accounts receivable from third parties and related parties of $10.3 million in line with the increase in revenue.

Net cash used in investing activities was $2.9 million for fiscal year 2022, mainly due to the purchases of property and equipment of $2.8 million. Net cash provided by investing activities was $1.8 million for fiscal year 2021, mainly due to the collection of a long-term loan made to a related party of $3.8 million and repayments from related parties of $0.9 million, partially offset by purchases of property and equipment in the aggregate amount of $2.9 million.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $18.3 million for fiscal year 2022, which primarily consisted of net proceeds from the Company’s IPO of $22.1 million, proceeds from short-term borrowings of $282.2 million, and proceeds from long-term borrowings of $16.6 million, partially offset by repayments of short-term borrowings of $302.5 million. Net cash provided by financing activities was $11.1 million for fiscal year 2021, which primarily consisted of proceeds from short-term borrowings of $424.2 million, proceeds from long-term borrowings of $2.8 million, and capital contributions of $1.4 million, partially offset by repayments of short-term borrowings of $415.8 million and repayments of long-term borrowings of $1.5 million.

YOSHITSU CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 17,671,370 $ 16,380,363 Accounts receivable, net 34,831,521 43,683,575 Accounts receivable - related parties, net 6,305,927 3,499,070 Merchandise inventories, net 30,240,130 27,122,504 Due from related parties 692,995 632,380 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 9,905,486 3,926,590 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 99,647,429 95,244,482 Property and equipment, net 12,734,182 10,553,724 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,909,432 2,898,551 Long term investment 168,509 333,357 Long-term prepaid expenses and other non-current assets, net 7,366,719 3,464,617 Deferred tax assets, net 518,909 447,124 TOTAL ASSETS $ 123,345,180 $ 112,941,855 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term borrowings $ 40,328,982 $ 65,084,803 Current portion of long-term borrowings 951,045 645,570 Accounts payable 7,839,741 11,625,477 Accounts payable - related parties 132,047 63,011 Due to related parties 53,365 235,774 Deferred revenue 104,663 186,046 Income tax payable 723,550 2,180,764 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,005,460 811,299 Finance lease liabilities, current 320,555 174,904 Representative’s warrants liability 181,740 - Other payables and other current liabilities 2,808,146 627,179 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 54,449,294 81,634,827 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,877,324 1,928,682 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 673,612 414,428 Long-term borrowings 19,627,749 6,439,751 Other non-current liabilities 2,104,472 289,730 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 78,732,451 $ 90,707,418 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Ordinary shares, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 36,250,054 shares and 27,327,594 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively* 14,694,327 2,416,635 Capital reserve 10,308,404 - Retained earnings 23,493,869 20,221,300 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,883,871 ) (403,498 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 44,612,729 22,234,437 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 123,345,180 $ 112,941,855





* Retrospectively restated for effect of a 294-for-1 forward split on August 18, 2021.

YOSHITSU CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the Years Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2020 REVENUE Revenue - third parties $ 206,307,380 $ 198,739,410 $ 135,231,401 Revenue - related parties 22,129,316 22,775,332 4,342,557 Total revenue 228,436,696 221,514,742 139,573,958 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 189,382,124 181,559,939 112,088,049 Selling, general and administrative expenses 32,674,100 29,297,682 18,076,688 Total operating expenses 222,056,224 210,857,621 130,164,737 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 6,380,472 10,657,121 9,409,221 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expenses, net (2,691,481 ) (1,953,490 ) (1,888,018 ) Other income, net 735,359 364,656 292,103 Gain (loss) from foreign currency exchange 804,311 (209,396 ) (266,683 ) Change in fair value of representative’s warrants liability 369,404 - - Loss from equity method investment (145,828 ) (29,242 ) - Total other expenses, net (928,235 ) (1,827,472 ) (1,862,598 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 5,452,237 8,829,649 7,546,623 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,179,668 3,307,048 2,655,786 NET INCOME 3,272,569 5,522,601 4,890,837 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (3,480,373 ) (698,440 ) 300,727 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (207,804 ) $ 4,824,161 5,191,564 Earnings per ordinary share - basic and diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.21 0.18 Weighted average shares - basic and diluted* 32,678,625 26,887,006 26,727,540





* Retrospectively restated for effect of share issuances on October 22, 2020 and a 294-for-1 forward split on August 18, 2021.

YOSHITSU CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS