Insights on the Laboratory Accessories Global Market to 2029 - by Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Accessories Market Analysis by Type (Reagent Reservoirs, Pipettes, Microplates, Label Printers, Wash Stations), by End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, OEMS, Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Private Laboratories), and by Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laboratory accessories market size is estimated to be USD 12.49 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.26% during the forecast period.

Better productivity and reduced cost of tests conducted is a key driver for the growth of the global laboratory accessories market. Additionally, increase in adoption of laboratory automation systems in clinical diagnostics and drug discovery and rise in global disease outbreaks are some of the other drivers propelling the market growth. Nevertheless, lack of scheduling for technology growth and automation not a primacy for small and medium-sized laboratories are expected to restrain the global market growth.



By Type

Based on type, the market is categorized into reagent reservoirs, pipettes, microplates, label printers, pumps, valves, tubing, and wash stations. In 2021, the wash station segment accounted for the substantial revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the high price of wash stations in comparison with the other components worldwide.

The reagent reservoirs segment is anticipated to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period, as this helps in reducing the overall time that is required for examining samples and performing tests.



By End User

Based on coverage, the market is categorized into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, OEMS, academic institutes, hospitals & private laboratories, and research institutes. In 2021, the hospitals & private laboratories segment accounted for the substantial revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period.

This is due to the growing elderly patient population, rising number of disabled people worldwide. The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period, due to continuous research & development done by these companies for launching novel laboratory equipment's in the global market.

Regional Insights

In 2021, North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the developed laboratories infrastructure, increase in number of diagnostic tests being conducted in the region, and rise in healthcare expenditure due to incidences of chronic diseases in the region.

Asia Pacific market is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growth in government and private sector investment in healthcare sector, and growing aged population resulting in increase of requirement for laboratories, are the major factors in this region.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players in the laboratory accessories market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.); Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland); Hamilton Company (U.S.); F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland);Beckton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.); Greiner Bio-One GmbH (Austria); Analytik Jena AG (Germany); Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.); and Brooks Automation, Inc. (U.S.).

The leading players operating in the laboratory accessories industry are adopting various strategies including R&D investments, new technology launches, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansions to capture a maximum revenue share.This exhaustive research report focuses on market size and forecast at global, segmental, regional and country level along with key market trends and dynamics from 2021 to 2029.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Laboratory Accessories



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market Scenario

3.2. Segment Market Scenario

3.3. Geographic Market Scenario

3.4. COVID-19 Impact

3.5. Competitive Landscape



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraint

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Market Trends

4.5. Market Challenges



5. Market Environment Analysis

5.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2. PESTEL Analysis

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.4. SWOT Analysis

5.5. Benchmark



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Laboratory Accessories Market

6.1. COVID-19: Overview

6.2. COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

6.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets



7. Market Analysis by Type

7.1. Reagent Reservoirs

7.1.1. Reagent Reservoirs Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.2. Pipettes

7.2.1. Pipettes Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.3. Microplates

7.3.1. Microplates Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.4. Label Printers

7.4.1. Label Printers Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.5. Pumps

7.5.1. Pumps Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.6. Valves

7.6.1. Valves Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.7. Tubings

7.7.1. Tubings Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.8. Wash Stations

7.8.1. Wash Stations Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



8. Market Analysis by End User

8.1. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

8.1.1. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.2. OEMS

8.2.1. OEMS Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.3. Academic Institutes

8.3.1. Academic Institutes Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.4. Hospitals & Private Laboratories

8.4.1. Hospitals & Private Laboratories Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.5. Research Institutes

8.5.1. Research Institutes Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



9. Regional Market Analysis

9.1. Regional Market Trends

9.2. Regional Market: Comparative Analysis



10. North America Laboratory Accessories Market

10.1. North America Laboratory Accessories Market

10.1.1. North America Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10.1.1.1. Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10.1.1.2. Market Size and Forecast by End User, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10.2. U.S. Laboratory Accessories Market

10.2.1. U.S. Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10.2.1.1. Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10.2.1.2. Market Size and Forecast by End User, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10.3. Canada Laboratory Accessories Market

10.3.1. Canada Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10.3.1.1. Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10.3.1.2. Market Size and Forecast by End User, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



11. Europe Laboratory Accessories Market

12. Asia Pacific Laboratory Accessories Market



13. Latin America Laboratory Accessories Market



14. MEA Laboratory Accessories Market

15. Competitor Analysis

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029

15.2. Competitive Mapping

15.3. Key Players Market Place Analysis

15.4. Major Recent Developments



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

16.1.1. Company Snapshot

16.1.2. Company Overview

16.1.3. Financials

16.1.4. Type Benchmarking

16.1.5. Recent Developments

16.2. Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

16.2.1. Company Snapshot

16.2.2. Company Overview

16.2.3. Financials

16.2.4. Type Benchmarking

16.2.5. Recent Developments

16.3. Hamilton Company (U.S.)

16.3.1. Company Snapshot

16.3.2. Company Overview

16.3.3. Financials

16.3.4. Type Benchmarking

16.3.5. Recent Developments

16.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

16.4.1. Company Snapshot

16.4.2. Company Overview

16.4.3. Financials

16.4.4. Type Benchmarking

16.4.5. Recent Developments

16.5. Beckton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

16.5.1. Company Snapshot

16.5.2. Company Overview

16.5.3. Financials

16.5.4. Type Benchmarking

16.5.5. Recent Developments

16.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

16.6.1. Company Snapshot

16.6.2. Company Overview

16.6.3. Financials

16.6.4. Type Benchmarking

16.6.5. Recent Developments

16.7. Greiner Bio-One GmbH (Austria)

16.7.1. Company Snapshot

16.7.2. Company Overview

16.7.3. Financials

16.7.4. Type Benchmarking

16.7.5. Recent Developments

16.8. Analytik Jena AG (Germany)

16.8.1. Company Snapshot

16.8.2. Company Overview

16.8.3. Financials

16.8.4. Type Benchmarking

16.8.5. Recent Developments

16.9. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

16.9.1. Company Snapshot

16.9.2. Company Overview

16.9.3. Financials

16.9.4. Type Benchmarking

16.9.5. Recent Developments

16.10. Brooks Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

16.10.1. Company Snapshot

16.10.2. Company Overview

16.10.3. Financials

16.10.4. Type Benchmarking

16.10.5. Recent Developments



17. Conclusion & Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1x78d