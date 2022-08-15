Worldwide Point-of-Sale Terminal Industry to 2027 - by Product Type, Component Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type (Fixed POS, Wireless POS), Component Type, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global POS Terminal Market was valued at USD 67.48 Billion in the year 2021. Growing multi-application of POS systems in various industries and growing demand for POS owing to its captivating features will be pushing the global market growth in the coming years.

This is due to the escalating application of POS systems in a number of industries such as Retail, Restaurants, Healthcare, Transportation, and E-commerce, among various others. Backed by burgeoning demand for POS systems that possess multiple features and can perform multi-functions such as inventory management, CRM, and reporting in addition to payment processing, the POS Terminal market will witness major growth globally during the coming years.



Based on the Product Type segment, the Fixed POS segment is expected to hold the largest share in the POS Terminal market in the year 2027 due to the increase in growing installation of fixed POS like fixed-mount scanners, touch computers, and cash drawers, in industries such as Transportation, Manufacturing, Retail, Hospitality, where users have to deal with a heavy number of customers routinely. These factors will be pushing the demand for fixed POS systems globally during the period.



APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global POS Terminal market followed by the Americas & Europe. Also, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.



POS terminal systems have evolved from being transaction-oriented terminals/devices to systems that can integrate with the company's CRM and other financial solutions. This evolution has empowered end-users with business intelligence to manage their revenue streams and inventory better. Lower maintenance costs, accurate transactions, and real-time inventory are key advantages of POS systems. With the functional benefits that the advanced POS systems offer, companies have replaced their traditional billing software with POS systems, thus, securing the growth of the POS system market.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of POS Terminal market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the POS Terminal Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the POS Terminal Market by Product Type (Fixed POS, Wireless POS).

The report analyses the POS Terminal Market by Component Type (Hardware, Software).

The report analyses the POS Terminal Market by Application- (Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Hospitality, others).

The Global POS Terminal Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Ingenico SA, PAX Technology Ltd., Micros System, Cisco Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Verifone Inc., Samsung Group, HP Company, NRC Corporation, NEC Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on the development of contact less POS System

2.2 Focus on Asia Pacific Region



3. Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Product Overview



4. Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Market Indicators

4.2 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.3 Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Growth and Forecast

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market



5. Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market Segmentation, By Product Type

5.2 Competitive Positioning of Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market: By Product Type (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By Fixed POS, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

5.4 By Wireless POS, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



6. Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market Segmentation, By Component Type

6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market, By Application (2021 & 2027)

6.3 By Hardware, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

6.4 By Software, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



7. Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Segment Analysis

7.1 Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market Segmentation, By Application

7.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market, By Application (2021 & 2027)

7.3 By Retail, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

7.4 By Healthcare, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

7.5 By Restaurant, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

7.6 By Hospitality, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

7.7 By Others, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



8. Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)



9. Americas Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



10. Europe Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



11. Asia Pacific Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market : An Analysis (2017-2027)



12. Middle East and Africa Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



13. Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market Drivers

13.2 Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market Restraints

13.3 Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market - By Product Type (Year 2027)

14.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market - By Component Type (Year 2027)

14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market - By Application (Year 2027)

14.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market - By Region (Year 2027)



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Recent Developments

15.2 Market Share of global leading companies



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Ingenico SA

16.2 PAX Technology Ltd.

16.3 Micros System

16.4 Cisco Systems

16.5 Panasonic Corporation

16.6 Verifone Inc.

16.7 Samsung Group

16.8 HP Company

16.9 NRC Corporation

16.10 NEC Corporation



17. About the Publisher



