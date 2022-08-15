Titanium Transportation Group Announces Appointment of Grace Palombo to Board of Directors

BOLTON, Ontario, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX:TTNM) announces the appointment of Grace Palombo, as an independent director, effective September 1, 2022. Ms. Palombo is currently the Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Great-West Lifeco.



For the past three decades, Ms. Palombo has held various executive positions with notable organizations in North America. Prior to joining Great-West Lifeco in 2014, she was an integral part of the senior leadership teams at TD Bank in Canada and US, CanWest Media Inc, Husky Injection Molding, Union Gas and Canada Life. With a legal background and specialization in human resources and compensation, Ms. Palombo has also served on several boards in the past, notably for Student Transportation of America and EnerCare Inc. In 2018, Ms. Palombo was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women’s Executive Network.

“We are excited to welcome Grace Palombo as the newest director to Titanium’s board,” said Ted Daniel, Titanium’s CEO & Founder. “With our recent move to the TSX and a shared vision of Titanium’s future growth and expansion, we know that Grace’s breadth of experience and knowledge will be a valuable addition to the Titanium family as well as its stakeholders.”

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S. Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Denver. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium as the 12th largest Canadian transportation company. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company has been ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM".

