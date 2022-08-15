Virtual Production Market by Offering, Type, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Production Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Type (Pre-Production, Production, Post-Production), End User (Movies, Television Series, Commercial Advertisement, Online Videos), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virtual production market size is estimated to be USD 2.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, surging adoption of OTT, increasing implementation of LED Wall technology, and rising demand due to pandemics.

Virtual production is the process of creating the digital world, beginning with the inception of the movie and ending with the final VFX, centered around real-time interaction on the set. Virtual production has the ability to mix live footage and computer graphics at the same time, enable real-time feedback, and make decisions on the set about the VFX and animation.

Software: The fastest-growing segment of the virtual production market, by offering

In 2021, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the virtual production market. The advent of technology and the amalgamation of various other next-generation technologies such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR), deep learning, virtual production has bolstered growth. Continuous organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by virtual production ecosystem players have enhanced the growth of the market. For instance, In February 2022, Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd. announced that its precision camera tracking system, StarTracker, is fully supported by Assimilate's Live FX software.

Post-production: The largest end-user segment of the virtual production market

In 2021, the post-production segment accounted for the largest share of the global virtual production market. As of the present, virtual production is at a nascent stage and very few films are produced entirely through virtual production. In hybrid production models, a few shots are shot through virtual production, and wherein some are completely dependent upon VFX, post-production plays a crucial role

North America: The largest region in the virtual production market

North America led the virtual production market in 2021. The key factors driving the growth of the North American virtual production market include the rising demand for visual effects in movie production and the increasing adoption of studio-based production owing to the restrictions caused by the pandemic. Further, most of the players in the ecosystem account for large market shares in the North American region when compared to those in other regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Market Players

4.2 Virtual Production Technology, by Offering

4.3 Market, by Type

4.4 Market, by Country

4.5 Virtual Production Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Visual Effects in Movie and Television Industries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Implementation of Led Wall Technology

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand due to Pandemic

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.2.2 High Capital Expenditure for Initial Set-Up

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Trend in Ott Platforms

5.2.3.2 Establishment of New Virtual Production Studios

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Problems Faced in Virtual Production Led Screens

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Virtual Production Cinematography Ecosystem

5.5 Average Selling Prices of Offerings of Key Players, by Hardware

5.5.1 Average Selling Price Trends

5.6 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Virtual Production Technology Players

5.7 Key Technology Trends

5.7.1 Vfx

5.7.2 Cgi

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process : Virtual Production Market

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

5.10 Case Studies

5.10.1 Effective Use of Virtual Production for Streaming Bmw Berlin Marathon

5.10.2 Transformation of Location-Based Shoot to Virtual Production Studio Shoot

5.11 Trade Analysis Virtual Production Companies

5.11.1 Import Scenario

5.11.2 Export Scenario

5.12 Patent Analysis, 2012-2022

5.13 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

5.14 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape Virtual Production Technology

5.14.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.14.2 Tariffs and Regulations

5.14.2.1 Tariffs

5.14.2.2 Regulations

5.14.2.3 Standards

6 Virtual Production Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Significant Demand for Specialized Hardware in Virtual Production Market

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Software Segment Dominates Market

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Virtual Production Services to Play Crucial Role in Pre-Production and Post-Production Stages

7 Virtual Production Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pre-Production

7.2.1 Pre-Production Services Help Achieve Right Vision

7.3 Production

7.3.1 Different Strategies of Key Players Expected to Accelerate Production Segment

7.4 Post-Production

7.4.1 Post-Production Segment to Account for Largest Market Share

8 Virtual Production Market, by End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Movies

8.2.1 Movies Segment to Account for Largest Market Share

8.3 Television Series

8.3.1 Advent of Ott Platforms Creates Opportunities for Market Players

8.4 Commercial Advertisements

8.4.1 Creative Results at Lower Budgets to Help Attract Users

8.5 Online Videos

8.5.1 Popularity of On-Demand Video Content to Boost Online Videos Segment

8.6 Others

9 Virtual Production Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Virtual Production Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.2.1 Product Portfolio

10.2.2 Regional Focus

10.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

10.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Strategies

10.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

10.4 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis

10.5 Key Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Company Footprint

10.7 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

10.7.1 Product Launches

10.7.2 Deals

10.7.3 Others

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Companies

11.1.1 Adobe Inc.

11.1.2 Nvidia Corporation

11.1.3 Sony Group

11.1.4 Autodesk, Inc.

11.1.5 Technicolor

11.1.6 Htc Corporation

11.1.7 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd

11.1.8 Sidefx

11.1.9 Epic Games

11.1.10 Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd.

11.1.11 Perforce Software, Inc.

11.1.12 The Walt Disney Company

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Dneg

11.2.2 Tiltlabs

11.2.3 Planar Systems, Inc.

11.2.4 Virsabi

11.2.5 Production Resource Group, LLC

11.2.6 Dimension

11.2.7 Recode Xr Studio

11.2.8 Vu Technologies

11.2.9 80Six Ltd.

11.2.10 Roe Visual

11.2.11 Boris Fx, Inc.

11.2.12 Insta360

11.2.13 360Rize

11.2.14 Wcta Fx

12 Appendix

