Worldwide Tissue Towel Industry to 2030 - Featuring Kruger, Cascades, Metsa Tissue and Kimberly-Clark Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Towel Market, by Product Type ; by Application ; By End-use Industry, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Tissue towel is an absorbent towel that is made from paper for drying hands, cleaning up spills, wiping windows, and other uses. Increasing consumption of paper towels is driving growth of the global tissue towel market.

According to the Ocean Conservancy, around 13 billion pounds of paper towels are used each year in the U.S. Furthermore, increasing personal care and healthcare spending by movements across the globe will fuel growth of market.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in the U.K., the total healthcare expenditure grew by 7.8% in 2021 when compared to 2019.



Market Dynamics

Tissue towel is an absorbent towel that is made from paper for drying hands, cleaning up spills, wiping windows, and other uses. Increasing consumption of paper towels is driving growth of the global tissue towel market. According to the Ocean Conservancy, around 13 billion pounds of paper towels are used each year in the U.S.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global tissue towel market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global tissue towel market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Kruger Inc., Wepa Leuna GmbH, Cascades Inc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Metsa Tissuem Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asaleo Care Limited, Hengan Group, SHP Slovak Hygienic Paper Group, AB Grigeo, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Industrie Celtex S.p.A, Lucart S.p.A., Sofidel S.p.A.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global tissue towel market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Tissue Towel manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Tissue Towel market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By End-use Industry

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Tissue Towel Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Tissue Towel Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Tissue Towel Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Roll Towel

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Fixed Towel

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Boxed Towel

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Tissue Towel Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Hypermarkets

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Supermarkets

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Convinience Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Tissue Towel Market, By End-use Industry, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Personal Care

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Home Care

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Health Care

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Hospitality

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Tissue Towel Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Kruger Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Wepa Leuna GmbH

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Cascades Inc

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Georgia-Pacific LLC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Metsa Tissue.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Procter & Gamble Co.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Procter & Gamble Company.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Asaleo Care Limited.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Hengan Group.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

SHP Slovak Hygienic Paper Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

AB Grigeo.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Essity Aktiebolag (publ).

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Industrie Celtex S.p.A

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Lucart S.p.A.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Sofidel S.p.A.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6azzfg

Attachment