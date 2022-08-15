Iconic Management Exchange Month-to-Month Volume Growth Report 2022

London, UK, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trading volumes reported by foreign exchange broker Iconic Management Services Limited, like its peers, managed to achieve month-on-month growth.

The early months of 2022 witnessed low trading volumes across the industry amid weak global growth and the ongoing pandemic. In fact, trading volumes were down almost all of last year. However, many brokerages have reported month-on-month volume growth in July 2022.



Iconic’s total trading volume for the month is 92.8 billion yen ($688 million), representing an increase of about 21.5% compared to that of the previous month.

Although Iconic announced a month-in-month increase in trading volumes, there is no year-on-year increase. Compared with July 2021, the trading volume is about 13.6% lower.

Iconic reported monthly deposits of 133.81 billion yen in July 2022, slightly higher than the 126.77 billion yen in June 2022.

Compared with July 2021 (125.35 billion yen), July 2022 saw a year-on-year increase of about 6.7% in deposits.

The number of accounts in July 2022 also increased by nearly 0.4%, or 894 accounts, to 205,432 accounts from 204,538 accounts in December last year.

Iconic announced the addition of more than 3,500 U.S. exchange stocks to its MT5 platform to expand its business scope. Earlier this year, the broker added another 7,000 global equity CFD contracts. Currently, the platform offers more than 11,000 financial instruments, including currency pairs, stocks, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

Iconic Management, established in 2016, boasts a global business layout, operating companies in many fields such as equestrian clubs, scientific research, and finance. In 2018, Iconic Management acquired AUSINVEST, a well-known foreign exchange broker in Mauritius. We aim to provide excellent customer service with ultra-low cost and latency, as well as a secure and highly transparent financial derivatives market to customers.

Why was Iconic Management founded?

Why choose Iconic Management?

Diversification of varieties

Iconic Management offers diversified trading products such as foreign exchange, metals, energy, and indexes. Different products can be traded on one account, making the investment allocation of customers flexible and easy.

Competitive spread

The best market spread starts at zero. Iconic Management offers a wide variety of CFD products, such as forex, metals, energy, etc., while offering customers a competitive spread. With Euro/Dollar spread as low as “0”, instant order execution, no-slip points or delays, and no double quotes, we are committed to optimizing the maintenance of our global servers to provide our customers with the highest possible speed and accuracy of trade execution.

Formal supervision ensures the security and reliability of funds.

In the global foreign exchange market, it is likely for unregulated companies to take risks with their customers’ money. But by investing here, you can trade more securely because the customers’ funds must be kept separate from the company’s, and all customers’ funds are kept in top international banks, completely isolated from the company’s working capital.

Company culture and inheritance

Serving 180 countries around the world

