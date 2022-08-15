Silver Hammer Reports on Drilling Progress at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR; OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that the first drillhole of an 11-hole Phase II diamond drill program ("Phase II Drill Program”) has been completed at its past-producing Silver Strand Project in Idaho.

The Phase II Drill Program, which is utilizing the Company’s established underground drilling station, is focused on expanding known silver-gold mineralization further down-dip, while also testing the potential for additional mineralized chutes (see Figure 1). The Company has generated priority targets based on a drone supported magnetic survey, Phase I drilling results, and the integration of historical drilling data acquired from previous operators of the Silver Strand Project ( see Jan 26, 2022 news release ).

“We are excited to return to our flagship project and move forward with our Phase II Drill Program at Silver Strand. We have drillholes designed to test up to three times as deep as our previous phase of drilling and a series of other holes that will test the system laterally with the aim of discovering parallel chutes to the southeast of the main mine trend,” stated President & CEO Morgan Lekstrom. “We believe the potential for making additional discoveries at Silver Strand is excellent and finding new high-grade zones of gold-silver mineralization would demonstrate the large-scale potential we think is possible here.”

NISS, the Company’s drilling contractor, has begun drilling and successfully finished the first hole. Approximately 1,100 meters of drilling is currently planned with ability to expand the program depending on core observations and initial assay results. Silver Hammer continues to use the Company’s underground drilling station to deliver much better ROI per metre drilled. The Phase II Drill Program is expected to last approximately seven weeks, with assay results to follow during Q4/2022.

Qualified Person



Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Philip Mulholland, a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists, a contractor of the Company and the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company advancing the flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d’Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, as well both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world’s most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Silver Hammer’s primary focus is defining and developing silver deposits near past-producing mines that have not yet been adequately tested. The Company’s portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold discoveries.

Disclaimer note: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s projects.

