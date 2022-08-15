Copier Paper Market to Reach US$ 15.8 Bn by 2027 Owing to Technological Advancements in Paper Industry – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global copier paper market is expected to showcase lucrative growth opportunities throughout the forecast period of 2022-2027. The copier paper market size is estimated to reach US$ 14.9 Bn in 2022. With a fast-paced recovery of the education sector from the global pandemic, demand for copier paper is anticipated to gain pace at 1.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2027, totaling a valuation of US$ 15.8 Bn by 2027.



Future Market Insights predict a comparison and review analysis of the dynamics of the copier paper market, which is principally subjected to an array of industry factors along with a few definite influences concerning as customers are shifting toward digital media for reading.

The market for copier paper is expected to decline by 10 basis share points (BPS) in H1-2022 (O) against comparison with H1-2021, according to an FMI analysis. However, when comparing the H1-2022 projected and H1-2022 outlook period, a decline in BPS change by 20 BPS has been noticed.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6556

Key Takeaways

Virgin material is still the most preferred material for the production of copier paper, accounting for a major share of 65.3% in 2022. Due to the surging environmental concerns, manufacturers are gradually shifting their focus toward recycled material.

The technological advancements in the copier paper market have helped shape the global market including the usage of superior quality paper and recycled material along with the addition of novel technologies that generate profitable opportunities for manufacturers.

The primary reason for the surge in the copier paper market is due to the electronic devices being replaced by hard copies across the world acting as a restraint on the market's growth.

In addition to that, the industry faces some potential challenges as the government's initiative to protect trees raises customer awareness and negatively impacts the global copier paper market.

Competitive Landscape

International Paper Company, North Pacific Paper Company, South Coast Paper LLC, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Domtar Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co.Ltd., Mondi Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Oji Holdings Corporation, Lisgop Sikar Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Sappi Limited, Metsa Board Corporation, Daio Paper Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America (Boise Paper) are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading players operating in the copier paper market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios. They are adopting various growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge.

Ask an Analyst for any Query @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6556

More Insights into Copier Paper Market

India is emerging as a lucrative market for copier paper accounting for increased population, changing lifestyles, a massive emphasis on education and literacy by the government, and rapid adoption of copier paper across various end-use industries.

According to the analysis of the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), the domestic copier market reached an impressive estimation of about 0.83 million tons during 2018-2019.

The expansion of the education industry is one of the major factors boosting sales of copier paper in India. On a yearly basis, millions are being spent by the government to increase the literacy rate of the country. Various amendments are being made to provide free and compulsory education to each and every individual.

The surging number of students across the globe is creating a huge demand for printing materials, such as notes and magazines. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India has over 250 million school-going students. The flourishing educational sector will continue to boost the growth of the market.

China is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global copier market owing to the expansion of the paper industry and increasing usage of copier paper across public offices and educational institutes.

A reasonable surge in the consumption of paper across the country is creating a plethora of opportunities for copier paper manufacturers. As per the report published in the WorldAtlas, China produces around 99.3 million tons of paper and pulp annually.

The U.S. remains the second largest producer of paper and pulp in the world, accounting for around 75,083 million tons of annual production. Increasing usage of copier paper in the commercial sector is driving sales in the global market.

Increased focus on sustainability is promoting copier paper manufacturing to utilize recycled materials for the production of copier paper. New paper recycling plants are being established across the country.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6556

Copier Paper Market by Category

By Thickness:

Up to 50 GSM

50 GSM to 80 GSM

80 GSM to 110 GSM

110 GSM to 130 GSM

By Paper Size:

A/4 Copier Paper

A/3 Copier Paper

A/5 Copier Paper

Other Sizes (A/0, A/1, A/2, etc.)

By Material Type:

Virgin

Recycled

By End Use:

Commercial

Consumer

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Request Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-6556

Table of Content

1. Global Copier Paper Market - Executive Summary

2. Global Copier Paper Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Global Copier Paper Market Size (US$ Mn & Volume (‘000 Tons)) and Forecast, 2013-2027

2.3. Global Copier Paper Market Dynamics

2.4. Value Chain

2.5. Cost Structure

3. Global Copier Paper Market Analysis and Forecast 2013-2027

3.1. Global Copier Paper Market Size and Forecast by Thickness, 2013-2027

3.2. Global Copier Paper Market Size and Forecast By Paper Size, 2013-2027

3.3. Global Copier Paper Market Size and Forecast By Material Type, 2013-2027

3.4. Global Copier Paper Market Size and Forecast By End Use, 2013-2027

4. North America Copier Paper Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (‘000 Tons) Comparison, By Country

4.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (‘000 Tons) Comparison, By Thickness

TOC continued..!

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Top Reports Related To Packaging Market Insights

Paper Cone Cup Market Share - Sales of paper cone cups are anticipated to be valued at US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Polywoven Bags Market Trends - The polywoven bags market, which is valued at US$ 4991 million as on 2022, is anticipated to be valued at US$ 7801.3 million in 2032 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch Market Size - The rice paper stand-up pouch market is estimated at US$ 56.5 Billion in 2022 and secure a value of US$ 101.2 Billion 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Kraft Paper Machine Market Sales - The kraft paper machine mainly consists of three sectional systems namely forming section, press section, drying section and lastly the calendar section.

Flexible Packaging Paper Market Value - The flexible packaging paper market is on track to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4% during 2022-2032.

Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market Outlook - The global machine glazed kraft paper market is estimated at US$ 9.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 14.5 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2030.

Paper Pleated Cups Market Analysis - Paper pleated cups are expendable cups utilized for devouring beverages and refreshments, for example, tea, coffee, soda, dips and soups. Paper pleated cups are treated, pleated and lightweight.

Paperboard Jars Market Demand - The global paperboard jars market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market is projected to garner a market value worth USD 265 Billion by 2032.

Billing Paper Market Type - The global sales of billing papers are expected to grow by 4.4%, enabling the billing paper market value to top US$ 831 Mn in 2021. FMI also forecasts the market to record compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% between 2021 and 2031.

Aseptic Paper for Packaging Market Forecast - The overall sales of aseptic paper for packaging are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 15080 Mn by the end of 2032.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper on Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy published in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 5-years.

Contact: