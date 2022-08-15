Global Print Label Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Print Label Market, By Print Process, By Label Format, By End-User Industry, By Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Print labels are commonly used for promotional and identification purposes and are usually made of paper or plastic. The main difference between labels and sticker sheets is their thickness.

Label sheets made of paper are generally thinner than stickers. As they are directly printed, print labels offer precision, quality, and detailed visuals. Food &Beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetics, and Logistics are some of the end-user industries of print label.



Market Dynamics:

Rapid growth in manufacturing sector coupled with the evolution of digital print technology are key factors driving growth of the print label market. With the evolution of new digital technologies, such as UV inkjet and water-based inkjet, digital print technology is becoming advanced. As technology continues to improve, printers find new ways to utilize the technology to enhance productive print labels, due to which, the market is expected to grow lucratively during the forecast period.



However, labelling pertaining to environment regulation and lack of print label with ability to withstand harsh climatic condition are expected to restrict the market growth.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global print label market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global print label market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Fort Dearborn, Multi Color Corporation, Mondi Group, Ahlstrom-munksjo Oyj, Autajon Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Multi Packaging Solutions (Westrock Company), Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Cenveo Corporation, Brady Corporation, Fuji Seal International Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, 3M Company, Taylor Corporation, Huhtamaki OYJ, Taghleef Industries Inc., Ravenwood Packaging, Sato America, Coveris, Fedrigoni Self-Adhesives (Fedrigoni Group), Epac Holdings LLC, and Neenah Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global print label market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global print label market

