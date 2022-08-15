Insights on the Thermal Spray Coating Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Technology, Application and Region

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Spray Coating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thermal spray coating market reached a value of US$ 8.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.99% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Thermal spray coating refers to the process of coating surfaces by melting powder substrates into droplets and spraying them at high velocities. Some of the commonly used coatings include zirconium oxide, aluminum bronze, and cobalt-molybdenum. They are sprayed on materials, such as stainless steel, nickel alloys, copper, bronze, molybdenum, ceramics and tungsten carbides.

The coatings form stable bonds with the surfaces and prevent them from degradation, wear and tear, abrasion, friction and corrosion. They also provide electrical conductivity, lubricity, chemical resistances and desirable surface properties. As a result, thermal spray coating finds extensive applications across various industries, such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, energy and food and beverage.



Thermal Spray Coating Market Trends:

Significant growth in the chemical industry, along with the increasing demand for high-performance industrial-grade coatings, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. These coatings are widely used on the surfaces of pumps, valves, machinery, turbine blades and other industrial equipment to enhance their operational efficiency, quality and reliability. In the automotive industry, the coatings are used on cylinder rings, piston rings, crankshafts, brake discs, exhaust pipes and shifters for high-performance and improved fuel efficiency.

Moreover, shifting consumer preference from chrome plating towards thermal spray coatings is providing a thrust to the market growth. With rising environmental consciousness, consumers are widely utilizing thermal spray coatings that have a higher fatigue resistance and generate minimal residue upon processing.

Additionally, the development of flame-based and reactive spray deposition technologies for low-temperature solid oxide fuel cell, plasma and laser deposition coatings, are contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Air Products and Chemicals Inc., American Roller Company LLC, Lincotek Rubbiano S.p.A, Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd., Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd., Powder Alloy Corporation, Praxair Surface Technologies Inc. (Linde plc), Progressive Surface Inc. and Wall Colmonoy Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global thermal spray coating market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global thermal spray coating market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global thermal spray coating market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Thermal Spray Coating Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Metals

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ceramics

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Intermetallics

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Polymers

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Carbides

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Abradables

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Cold

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Flame

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Plasma

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel (HVOF)

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Electric Arc

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Aerospace

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Industrial Gas Turbine

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Medical

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Printing

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Oil and Gas

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Steel

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Pulp and Paper

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Market Trends

8.9.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 American Roller Company LLC

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Durum Verschleiss-schutz GmbH

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Lincotek Rubbiano S.p.A

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Powder Alloy Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Praxair Surface Technologies Inc. (Linde plc)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Progressive Surface Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Wall Colmonoy Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8qu7c

Attachment