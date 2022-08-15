The North American Chassis Pool Cooperative Expands Partnership with PowerFleet to Use Real-Time Data to Ease Port Congestion and Improve Intermodal Operations

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet , Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL ) a global leader of Internet-of-Things (IoT solutions) that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations, today announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with North American Chassis Pool Cooperative, LLC (NACPC). Following its recent acquisition of manufacturer Pratt Intermodal Chassis, NACPC has chosen PowerFleet as one of its major technology partners for chassis tracking and monitoring, which enables NACPC to address the extraordinary demand for high-quality chassis with the latest technology to help relieve pressure at ports across the country.



The partnership will increase real-time visibility within NACPC’s nation-wide network of chassis pools and products, helping customers maximize their equipment utilization. Together with PowerFleet, NACPC is looking to provide its customers with increased value and security, particularly within first and last mile visibility. By offering chassis monitoring solutions and data integration, NACPC increases its revenue opportunities as the need for chassis grows.

“What makes PowerFleet stand out has always been their responsiveness, creativity, problem-solving mindset to provide innovative solutions for our industry’s challenges and improvement opportunities,” said Jeffrey Dudenhefer, Chief Operating Officer of NACPC. “Investing in smart technologies has always been a priority of ours. In addition to their reliable hardware, we can greatly improve our data integration capabilities with their innovative software platform. PowerFleet offers one of the best product solutions in the market. NACPC is excited to bring this technology to our customers, working together with Power Fleet to bring forward additional smart chassis solutions to our industry.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with NACPC as they scale up their chassis technology solutions with us,” said Matt Harris, Vice President of Account Management, PowerFleet. “We’re proud to work alongside the team at NACPC to come up with the right solutions to address their customers’ most important challenge – finding available chassis to keep cargo moving along the supply chain.”

To learn more about PowerFleet’s solutions, visit www.powerfleet.com .

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of subscription-based wireless solutions that secure, control, track, and manage high-value enterprise assets. PowerFleet’s patented technologies are the proven solution for organizations that must monitor and analyze their assets to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. PowerFleet’s global headquarters are in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with additional offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

About The North American Chassis Pool Cooperative

The North American Chassis Pool Cooperative (NACPC) was founded in 2012 with the goal of providing a modern fleet of chassis to users with at cost pricing. The cooperative is motor carrier owned and is committed to supporting the U.S. intermodal container network with an efficient, internally owned chassis inventory. Use of NACPC chassis is open to all qualified motor carriers. NACPC operates more than 20,000 chassis across the country.

PowerFleet Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

PWFL@gatwayir.com

(949) 574-3860

PowerFleet Media Contact

Calen McGee

(908) 461-0266

powerfleet@n6a.com