Jet Token Secures $40mm Commitment for Post IPO Funding

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet Token Inc. today announced that it has entered into a $40 million investment commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), the $3.4 Billion, Luxembourg based, private alternative investment group with offices in Paris, Nassau (Bahamas), New York, and Los Angeles. Under the share subscription facility, Jet Token Inc. will have the right to periodically sell to GEM up to $40 million of common stock during a 36-month term following a public listing of the Jet Token common stock. Jet Token Inc. will control the timing and amount of the drawdowns under this facility.

About Jet Token

Las Vegas based Jet Token offers fractional ownership, jet cards and charter service on the HondaJet Elite S. Through its Argus Platinum operating partner, Cirrus Aviation, the company offers jet cards on a fleet of twenty private aircraft that range in class from light to ultra-long range. Through the Jet Token app (iOS/Android) travelers are empowered to look, book and fly on our fleet aircraft or with a vetted third-party operator. For more information call investor relations: 1-866-694-0014, or customer service: 1-800-602-5678 or visit https://www.jettoken.com. Media inquiries: contact@jettoken.com.

About GEM

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Nassau (Bahamas). GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 480 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments. For more information: https://www.gemny.com.







Related Images











Image 1: Jet Token Management Team





Left to right: Executive Chair - Mike Winston, Head of Sales - Brenda Paauwe-Navori, and CEO - George Murnane









