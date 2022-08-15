Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Appointment of Ezgi Yagci as Vice President of Investor Relations

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today announced the appointment of Ezgi Yagci as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective August 15, 2022.



"The team is very excited to welcome Ezgi and her vast experience in the medical technology sector to Inspire,” said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. “She will have a positive impact on our expanding investor relations program and play a key role in contributing to the overall strategy of the organization.”

Ms. Yagci joins Inspire from Zimmer Biomet where she served as Investor Relations Manager since July 2020. She was responsible for all aspects of earnings preparation, investment conference participation, sell side interactions and targeted, proactive shareholder outreach and engagement. Ms. Yagci was instrumental in the Environmental, Social and Governance disclosures while researching, benchmarking and enhancing the company’s annual sustainability report.

Ms. Yagci has over 15 years of experience as an institutional investor in medical devices and healthcare services while serving in senior roles at multiple top-tier investment firms, including Balyasny Asset Management, Green Arrow Capital Management (Millennium Management), TIAA-CREF, Partner Fund Management and RS Investments. She holds both Master's and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations, all from Boston University.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Inspire, especially as the company anticipates important product innovations and enhancements that will fuel its further growth,” said Ms. Yagci. “I look forward to contributing to Inspire’s mission of serving the many patients with untreated OSA.”

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘could,’’ “future,” “outlook,” “guidance,” ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘contemplate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those found under the captions “Risk Factors” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations“ in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors page of our website at www.inspiresleep.com. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by applicable law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Thus, one should not assume that our silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor & Media Contact:

Ezgi Yagci

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com

(617) 549-2443



