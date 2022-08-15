The Greenrose Holding Company Postpones Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call, Originally Scheduled for August 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (OTC: GNRS, GNRSW) (“Greenrose” or the “Company”), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, announced that it will be postponing its scheduled conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Greenrose is committed to reporting its second quarter 2022 financial results and providing an update on timing for the rescheduled conference call as soon as practicable. The Company expects to issue revised call details once confirmed.

About The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.

The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. is a multi-state cultivator and producer of cannabis brands and products. Greenrose is driven by cultivation. It is understood that being a leader in the cannabis industry starts with outstanding flower derived from sophisticated genetics and scalable grow methods. Greenrose aims to be a vertically integrated company that looks for scale and horizontal consolidation. For more information, please visit www.greenroseholdings.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner

(949) 574-3860

GNRS@gatewayir.com