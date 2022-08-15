Robust Intelligence Announces Inaugural Conference on Machine Learning Integrity

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robust Intelligence , a machine learning and artificial intelligence model integrity company, will be hosting the first annual conference on Machine Learning Integrity, ML:Integrity, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The event will be the first of its kind, bringing together industry leaders with expertise in ML and data science from Fortune 500 companies, the US government, and cutting-edge technology innovators across a variety of industries to discuss the impact of AI adoption on business and society.



Machine learning models often produce erroneous predictions as a result of their sensitivity to subtle changes in data. As these models are used to automate such decisions as credit worthiness, healthcare coverage, and hiring practices, prediction errors can have dire consequences. In light of this, companies are actively building strategies and engineering paradigms to instill machine learning integrity in their systems. ML:Integrity will serve as a forum for industry leaders to share their perspectives and best practices on these concepts, as well as advocate for the adoption of a comprehensive set of industry standards throughout the AI community.

“We're honored to host the inaugural event on machine learning integrity. We're fortunate to be joined by AI’s most prominent business and industry leaders who are creating machine learning integrity paradigms in their own organizations and are willing to share their experience and perspectives," says Yaron Singer, CEO and co-founder of Robust Intelligence. “Instilling integrity in ML systems unleashes the full potential of AI without potential negative consequences to organizations and people affected by automated decision making.”

Some of the featured ML Integrity speakers at the conference include:

Jack Berkowitz, Chief Data Officer, ADP

Keith Sonderling, Commissioner, US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Ed Bowen, Managing Director, AI Center of Excellence, Deloitte

Rohit Chauhan, EVP of Artificial Intelligence, Mastercard

Hui Wang, VP of Data Science & Machine Learning, PayPal



“We are thrilled to be partnering with these companies who care deeply about ensuring the integrity of their machine learning systems, and understand the urgency in doing so,” said Kojin Oshiba, co-founder of Robust Intelligence, who will participate in the panel alongside Singer.

The mission of this unprecedented meeting of the minds is to offer education, inspiration, and progress toward furthering the cause of ML Integrity. With the ever-increasing importance of intelligent applications in our lives, the need for reliability, safety, and trust in these systems has never been greater.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit: https://hopin.com/events/ml-integrity .

About Robust Intelligence

Robust Intelligence provides an end-to-end machine learning integrity solution that proactively eliminates failure at every stage of the ML lifecycle. From pre-deployment vulnerability detection and remediation to post-deployment protection and monitoring, Robust Intelligence gives organizations the confidence to scale models in production across a variety of use cases and modalities. Robust Intelligence was founded by researchers from Harvard and ML engineers from Google, Facebook, and Uber. Their customers include ADP, PayPal, Expedia, Medtronic, Deloitte, and the U.S. Air Force. The company is backed by Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, In-Q-Tel, Engineering Capital, and Harpoon.

