Daniel R. Stolzer, Esq. Named General Counsel

YORK, Pa., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel R. Stolzer, Esq. has been named General Counsel for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY), and its banking subsidiary PeoplesBank. Mr. Stolzer has over 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, with expertise in strategic business leadership and navigating corporations through complex legal landscapes.



Daniel earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Bucknell University. In addition, he obtained his Juris Doctorate degree from Western New England College, School of Law, and his Master of Laws in Securities Regulation from Georgetown University Law Center. He is licensed to practice law in New York and Pennsylvania.

Most recently, Daniel was employed by Fulton Financial Corporation as Executive Vice President, Special Projects and M&A. Prior to, he was Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel/Corporate Secretary for Fulton Financial Corporation.



Dan and his wife reside in Lancaster, PA and are proud parents to two daughters.

ABOUT CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is the largest independent financial services holding company headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Codorus Valley primarily operates through its financial services subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Additional information can be found on PeoplesBank’s website at www.peoplesbanknet.com. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.

