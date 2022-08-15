BrainHQ and Highmark Wholecare Target Fall Risk Reduction in Pennsylvania's Vulnerable Elderly Population

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posit Science, the maker of BrainHQ evidence-based brain exercise apps, and Highmark Wholecare, formerly Gateway Health, a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the total health of its members, today announced a new program to address fall risk and improve balance in Pennsylvania's most vulnerable older adults.



BrainHQ’s brain fitness exercises and services were recently made available to approximately 7,000 eligible Highmark Wholecare dual eligible Medicaid/Medicare members who were identified as a high risk for falls. BrainHQ exercises have been shown in multiple studies to improve mobility and decrease fall risk. By targeting visual processing speed and accuracy, the exercises improve the likelihood the brain will swiftly adjust body movement to prevent falls. Studies have shown large improvements in gait and balance.

There are more than 100 studies of BrainHQ exercises in older adults. Benefits shown in those studies include gains in: standard measures of cognition (attention, speed, memory, executive function, social cognition), standard measures of quality of life (mood, confidence and control, health-related quality of life, health care costs) and real-world activities (gait, balance, driving, everyday cognition, maintaining independence).

This demonstration project supports Highmark Wholecare's commitment to ‘whole care,’ a new type of care that helps people achieve whole life health, not just physical health.

“We are excited to work with Highmark Wholecare on this demonstration project targeting a traditionally underserved population with new technology shown to reduce fall risk and improve mobility,” said Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of Posit Science.

“At Highmark Wholecare, our mission is to care for the whole person and bring services to individuals in the communities in which they live,” said Beth Dimpfl, Manager, Strategy and Execution, Highmark Wholecare. “We continuously seek ways to empower our members by providing tools they can use to reach or maintain their best health and well-being. We are proud to launch this innovative demonstration project with BrainHQ to address fall risk, and to provide eligible members with the many other benefits of BrainHQ.”

BrainHQ is an evidence-based brain fitness program available as Android, iOS and web apps for monitoring and improving brain health and performance, regardless of a person’s age or health condition. BrainHQ is backed by more than 200 peer-reviewed studies and is now offered, without charge, as a benefit by leading national and 5-star Medicare Advantage plans, and by hundreds of clinics, libraries and communities. Consumers can also try BrainHQ for free at http://www.brainhq.com .

Established in 1992, Highmark Wholecare is a leading mission-driven, community-based managed care organization dedicated to caring for the total health of its more than 365,000 members. Through its robust Medicaid and Medicare programs – and in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, community partners and other ancillary providers – Highmark Wholecare coordinates health care that goes beyond doctors and medicine to help members achieve whole life health. Visit www.highmarkwholecare.com to learn more.