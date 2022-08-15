HackerNoon Launches #Noonies 2022 to Celebrate the Brightest Minds on the Internet

EDWARDS, Colo., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HackerNoon, the technology publishing platform, launched its fourth annual #Noonies 2022 in partnership with BingX and .TECH Domains. This year's theme is inspired by Star Trek and highlights the people behind up-and-coming tech, as well as the movers and shakers in the tech industry. HackerNoon's own spin on StarTrek's "Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations" is a broad option to nominate hundreds of #Noonies across five major categories:

"#Noonies 2022 is live! We are excited to recognize and celebrate the people who make the internet happen," wrote CEO David Smooke in a HackerNoon story. "Our Noonies voting software has now powered over half a million votes. With this new Star Trek-themed instance at Noonies.Tech, we are recognizing the technology industry's most important bloggers, coders, leaders, writers and creators. Live long and prosper!"

For #Noonies 2022, all winners get a free dot .tech domain, HackerNoon advertising credit and special, commemorative NFTs. Some awards have cash prizes. The voting system powering the #Noonies 2022 is developed in-house by HackerNoon and works by assigning a weightage system that elevates the voice of our contributing writers, rewards verified expertise, and prevents spam.

"We're thrilled to be associated with HackerNoon, and their goal of creating the best platform on the internet for tech professionals to get published," said Suman Das, Sr. Director of Brand Operations, Radix FZC, the registry that operates .TECH Domains.

"It is with great pleasure that BingX is partnering HackerNoon for #Noonies 2022. BingX is the leading crypto social trading exchange, and we're honored to sponsor the #Noonies' Web3 Award this year," the BingX team said in a statement.

About BingX

BingX was founded in 2018 as a crypto-social trading exchange. It offers spot, derivatives, and copy-trading services to over 100 countries worldwide. As a social trading exchange, it is working toward making the cryptocurrency market accessible to everyone and to connect users with experts and an investing platform.

About .Tech Domains

.TECH Domains by Radix is crafted specifically for brands, companies, individuals, enthusiasts, students, etc., indulging in technology. Choosing a name on .tech means building a solid brand and a sustainable online identity that gives you room to expand your business in the tech space without having to change your name.

About HackerNoon

How hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 30,000+ contributing writers and 4,000,000+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Get your technology story published today.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sheharyar Khan

HackerNoon

Contact Here | Email

Visit us on social media:

Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Related Images











Image 1: Noonies 2022





The official logo of HackerNoon's Noonies 2022 awards.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment