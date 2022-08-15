Agraria Introduces New Fragrances to Monique Lhuillier's Home Fragrance Collection

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agraria, America's oldest and most celebrated luxury home fragrance company, announced today the addition of two new fragrances to their collaboration with renowned bridal, ready-to-wear and accessory designer, Monique Lhuillier.

Monique Lhuillier's two new home fragrances, Limone and Dolce, join the best-selling Citrus Lily, launched in 2016, and brilliantly expands the designer's glamorous and sophisticated aesthetic, as well as her lifelong love of flowers. The complex and mysterious formulations are true Agraria while the enchanting allure of each fragrance is distinctively Monique Lhuillier.

"I am so delighted to continue collaborating with Agraria to expand my home fragrance collection," said designer Monique Lhuillier. "All three fragrances combine my favorite flowers for a fresh, but sophisticated, take on modern floral bouquets."

Boldly fresh and romantic packaging echoes the fragrance's lush notes:

LIMONE - Sicilian lemons burst with sunny freshness in this lively and bright fragrance. Jasmine lime freesia and verbena are also woven in for a touch of soft florals and clean grassy vibrance.

DOLCE - Sweet, ripe Seville oranges and lush, fragrant lilies beckon with this lavishly romantic pairing. Red currants, jasmine, rose and amber add intrigue with tart berry and floral layers.

CITRUS LILY - Bright citrus notes introduce this lush floral bouquet of lilies, freesia, jasmine and ylang-ylang. Indian sandalwood and exotic musks are blended for a romantic, bold fragrance.

The Monique Lhuillier Home Fragrance Collection includes AirEssence™ and PetiteEssence™ flower diffusers, candles and room & linen sprays.

"Continuing our collaboration with Monique Lhuillier has been an inspiration for our entire team," said Agraria President Jim Gentry. "Her enthusiasm and commitment to the project has resulted in the creation of two new fragrances that interpret classic scents but with a fresh contemporary twist. Her meticulous attention to detail and her hands-on approach to design has resulted in an expanded home fragrance collection that is as beautiful as it is fragrant."

Monique Lhuillier's newest fragrances, Limone and Dolce, will launch worldwide this Fall in Harrods and Bergdorf Goodman and will be available in select specialty and high-end retailers, including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale's, agrariahome.com, Monique Lhuillier stores and moniquelhuillier.com.

For more information, please visit agrariahome.com/moniquelhuillier or contact Jim Gentry at jgentry@agrariahome.com.

ABOUT AGRARIA

From its beginnings in a quiet shop on San Francisco's Nob Hill, Agraria has set the standard in luxury home fragrance and bath and body products for over 50 years. Many of the company's most devoted fans hail from the worlds of fashion, design and entertainment, including Giorgio Armani, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Hubert de Givenchy, Cher, and the late Diana Vreeland.

ABOUT MONIQUE LHUILLIER

Monique Lhuillier is internationally recognized as one of America's foremost designers. Established in 1996 by Monique Lhuillier and her husband, Tom Bugbee, the company is considered one of the leading fashion houses in design, quality and creativity. With a passion for creating collections that are both feminine and modern, Monique Lhuillier continues to design ready-to-wear, accessories and bridal collections that are luxurious, chic and true to her aesthetic. Fans include Emma Stone, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, Anna Kendrick and the First Lady Michelle Obama among others. Monique's signature design sensibility has led to the launch of many licensed products including fine jewelry, fur, tabletop, fine paper and a children's décor collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids transforming the company into a luxury lifestyle brand. Monique Lhuillier products are distributed through Monique Lhuillier stores, premium department stores and specialty stores throughout the world.

