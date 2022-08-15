Catalogic Software Wins a Gold Stevie® Award for CloudCasa in the 2022 International Business Awards®

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalogic Software, a leading provider of smart data protection solutions, today announced its cloud native back-up-as-a-service platform CloudCasa was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Cloud Storage & Backup Solution category in the 19th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“We’re thrilled that we’re able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “This year’s class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we’ve ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our October 15th awards banquet in London.”

CloudCasa protects Kubernetes environments, providing a cyber-resilient, scalable backup and disaster recovery service for cloud-native applications. CloudCasa provides granular control over who can perform backup and advanced recovery and data migration functions. CloudCasa also provides native integration with Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), allowing users to register their cloud accounts and automatically discover their clusters, while centralizing backup policy management across regions and accounts, dramatically reducing the time taken to recover data.

“We are very pleased to chalk up another win for our CloudCasa solution. An International Business Awards win means competing against the best of the best in cloud storage and backup from around the world and coming out on top,” said Ken Barth, CEO, Catalogic Software. “CloudCasa is making waves for providing an easy to use, secure, Kubernetes backup service. Later this year we plan to announce further updates, strengthening our leadership in backup-as-a-service for Kubernetes. Thanks again to the Stevie Awards for recognizing the strength of CloudCasa with this wonderful accolade.”

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

# # #

About Catalogic Software

Catalogic Software is a modern data protection company providing innovative backup and recovery solutions including its flagship DPX product, enabling IT organizations to protect, secure and leverage their data. Catalogic’s CloudCasa offers cloud data protection, backup and disaster recovery as a service for Kubernetes applications and cloud data services. Learn more at www.catalogicsoftware.com and www.cloudcasa.io

About the Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.