$2.97 Billion Worldwide Hydrophobic Coatings Industry to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Abrisa Technologies, Aculon and NEI Among Others

The global hydrophobic coatings market reached a value of US$ 2.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.97 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.45% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Hydrophobic coatings refer to thin layers of nanoparticles that repel water. They are applied to surfaces of various products, such as metal, glass, concrete, plastic, wood, and ceramics, to make them water repellent and easier to clean as water, dirt, and other substances roll off the surface.

They also provide excellent resistance to moisture, corrosion, scratch and abrasion, and self-cleaning properties to surfaces. As a result, hydrophobic coatings are extensively used across the construction, automotive, healthcare, textiles, aerospace, and marine industries.



Hydrophobic Coatings Market Trends:

The increasing applications of hydrophobic coatings across various sectors represent the primary factor driving the market growth. For instance, automotive manufacturers are increasingly utilizing hydrophobic coatings for car windows, displays, and metal components.

This, in confluence with the growing automobile production, surging sales of high-end vehicles, and rising consumer expenditure capacities, is augmenting the product demand. Additionally, several product innovations, such as the implementation of nanoparticles in hydrophobic coatings to improve performance characteristics and surface area, are catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, since antimicrobial coatings prevent microbial growth, they have gained traction in the healthcare sector for manufacturing water-repellent medical devices, surgical tools, and nonwovens, such as gloves and gowns. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of anti-corrosion coatings for aerospace and automobile components and increasing construction activities in the residential and commercial sectors are propelling the market growth.

Other factors, including the growing product usage in the optical industry, rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities by key players, and technological advancements, are also creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Abrisa Technologies, AccuCoat Inc., Aculon Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Cytonix LLC, NEI Corporation, NeverWet LLC, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., P2i Ltd. and PPG Industries Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hydrophobic coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hydrophobic coatings market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fabrication method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hydrophobic coatings market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Anti-Corrosion

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Anti-Microbial

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Anti-Icing

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Self-Cleaning

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Anti-Fouling

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Polysiloxanes

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 FluoroAlkylsilanes

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Fluoropolymers

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Fabrication Method

8.1 Chemical Vapour Deposition

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Phase Separation

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Sol Gel Process

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Electrospinning

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Etching

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Building and Construction

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Electronics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Textiles

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Consumer Goods

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Medical and Healthcare

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 3M Company

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Abrisa Technologies

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 AccuCoat Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Aculon Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Akzo Nobel N.V.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 BASF SE

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Cytonix LLC

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 NEI Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 NeverWet LLC

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 P2i Ltd.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 PPG Industries Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

