AIM ImmunoTech Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

– On track to commence Phase 2 study for lead program evaluating Ampligen® (rintatolimod) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in Q3 2022



– Well-positioned to achieve multiple near-term clinical and regulatory value-driving milestones

– Capital position expected to fund company through end of 2023

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today reported its financial results for the second quarter 2022 and provided a business update.



“As the second quarter results demonstrate, we believe we are closer than ever to unlocking Ampligen’s commercial potential,” commented Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM. “Notably, we have recently seen the publication of positive clinical data regarding several unmet medical needs in highly lethal malignancies. We have a strong clinical development program, sufficient operating capital and enough Ampligen to support new clinical trials. Despite ongoing headwinds for the biotech sector, we believe we are well-positioned to take advantage of the value-driving catalysts across our pipeline and look forward to generating near- and long-term shareholder value. Finally, we remain focused on delivering sufficient data on Ampligen in oncology, which we believe could contribute to significant value creation.”

Recent Highlights

Clinical Program Update

Ampligen® (rintatolimod): dsRNA being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system

Ampligen has demonstrated in the clinic the potential for standalone efficacy in a number of solid tumors. Additionally, Ampligen has shown therapeutic synergy with checkpoint inhibitors, including increasing survival rates and efficacy, in the treatment of animal tumors when used in combination with checkpoint blockade therapies. The first detection of Ampligen’s synergistic potential with checkpoint blockade therapeutics was witnessed in pre-clinical mouse models of melanoma and pancreatic cancers. Additionally, the Company now has data from two clinical studies — in advanced recurrent ovarian cancer and triple negative breast cancer — that indicate that the drug may have similar anti-tumor activity in humans.

Ampligen is being evaluated as a combinational therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor types in multiple clinical trials – both underway and planned – at major cancer research centers around the U.S.. Ampligen is also being used to treat pancreatic cancer patients in an Early Access Program (EAP) approved by the Inspectorate of Healthcare in the Netherlands at Erasmus Medical Center.

Immuno-Therapy Targeting Multiple Cancers with High Unmet Need

Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (“LAPC”) – The Company recently reported new, positive data following evaluation of the initial data reported from the single-center named patient program at Erasmus for both metastatic and LAPC patient populations, analyzing the subset of patients with LAPC. While the predominance of the data collected by Erasmus is in metastatic cancer and those data show high statistical significance, a small cohort of five (5) LAPC patients also exhibited marked improvement with the Ampligen maintenance therapy following FOLFIRINOX. The overall survival from the start of FOLFIRINOX therapy of two (2) of the patients was 34 and 43 months and one patient was still surviving at the last reported checkup in April 2022 at 54 months. The Company’s Phase 2a study Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and is on track to commence in Q3 2022. The study will compare the efficacy of Ampligen following FOLFIRINOX versus a control group that previously received FOLFIRINOX but no Ampligen for subjects with locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Approximately 90 subjects expected to be enrolled across up to 30 centers in the U.S. and Europe.

Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer – Phase 1/2 study of intraperitoneal chemo-immunotherapy in advanced recurrent ovarian cancer. Phase 1 portion was completed. The Phase 2 portion of the study is planned to be conducted in the future. ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT02432378

Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer – A follow-up Phase 2 study of advanced recurrent ovarian cancer using cisplatin and pembrolizumab, plus Ampligen; up to 45 patients to be enrolled; numerous patients have commenced treatment. ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT03734692

Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer Metastatic to the Liver – Phase 2a study of Ampligen as a component of a chemokine modulatory regimen on colorectal cancer metastatic to liver was completed and met primary endpoint, evidenced by increased CD8a expression post-treatment (p=0.046).; 15 patients were treated and 12 patients were evaluable for the primary endpoint. Data suggest that chemokine modulatory (CKM) regimen with Ampligen may be useful to enhance effectiveness of immunotherapies. The data from the Phase 2a study was presented in April 2022 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT03403634

Stage 4 Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer – Phase 1 study of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer using CKM therapy, including Ampligen and pembrolizumab, successfully met primary endpoint. Positive data from this proof-of-concept study demonstrate that short-term systemic CKM followed by pembrolizumab is well-tolerated and selectively enhances local cytotoxic T-lymphocyte (CTL) infiltration in the tumor microenvironment (TME). The data from the Phase 1 study was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 in April 2022. ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT03599453

Early-Stage Prostate Cancer – Phase 2 study investigating the effectiveness and safety of aspirin and Ampligen with or without interferon-alpha 2b (Intron A) compared to no drug treatments in a randomized three-arm study of patients with prostate cancer before undergoing radical prostatectomy. Patient enrollment has been initiated in this study designed for up to 45 patients. ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT03899987

Early-Stage Triple Negative Breast Cancer – Phase 1 study of chemokine modulation plus neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with early-stage triple negative breast cancer has received FDA authorization. The objective of this study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of a combination of Ampligen and celecoxib with or without Intron A, when given along with chemotherapy. The goal of this approach is to increase survival. Investigators are currently analyzing data. ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT04081389

Refractory Melanoma – Phase 2 study that will evaluate polarized dendritic cell vaccine, interferon alpha-2, Ampligen and celecoxib for the treatment of HLA-A2+ refractory melanoma at Roswell Park. Up to 24 patients to be enrolled. ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT04093323

Advanced Ovarian Cancer – AIM plans to develop a Phase 2 Cisplatin Resistant Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer Clinical Study utilizing Ampligen at the University of Pittsburgh.



Broad-Spectrum Immune System Response Against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

Previous animal studies yielded positive results utilizing Ampligen in Western Equine Encephalitis Virus, Ebola, Vaccinia Virus (which is used in the manufacture of smallpox vaccine) and SARS-CoV-1. The Company has conducted experiments in SARS-CoV-2 showing Ampligen has a powerful impact on viral replication. The prior studies of Ampligen in SARS-CoV-1 animal experimentation may predict similar protective effects against SARS-CoV-2. AIM is currently evaluating the safety and effectiveness of intravenous Ampligen to reduce replication of SARS-CoV-2 virus from upper airway in patients in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of COVID-19 cancer patients. The Company plans to conduct an intranasal study of Ampligen to potentially enhance and expand natural immunity.

The FDA has authorized Ampligen in a clinical trial of patients with COVID-19 who have a pre-existing cancer. That Phase 1/2a study utilizing Ampligen is underway in the investigator-sponsored Phase 2 trial at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT04379518

Immune System Disorders (ISD): Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) / COVID-19 Long Hauler

The Company is currently sponsoring an ongoing, FDA-authorized AMP-511 (See: ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT00215813) expanded access program (EAP) for ME/CFS patients in the United States. AIM has enrolled four post-COVID patients with new onset ME/CFS following acute COVID-19. Following at least 12 weeks of Ampligen treatment, each of these four patients indicated they had experienced a reduction in fatigue, as measured via Patient-Reported Outcomes questionnaires. A statistical analysis of these data indicated that the decrease in fatigue compared to baseline was statistically significant (p<0.002), despite the small number of patients. Based in part on these early positive data, AIM is working toward filing an IND application with the FDA for a Phase 2 study of Ampligen for the treatment of post-COVID conditions.

Recent Ampligen Data Publications

Summary of Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2022

As of June 30, 2022, AIM reported cash and cash equivalents of $34.5 million, compared to $32.1 million as of December 31, 2021.





Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $2.5 million, compared to $XX1.3 million for the same period in 2021.





General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2021.





The net loss from operations for the three months June 30, 2022 was $4.9 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.12 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.



Please refer to the full 10-Q for complete details.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immune-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Ampligen is currently being used as a monotherapy to treat pancreatic cancer patients in an Early Access Program (EAP) authorized by the Inspectorate of Healthcare in the Netherlands at Erasmus Medical Center and AIM plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study in 2022. The Company also has multiple ongoing clinical trials to evaluate Ampligen as a combinational therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor types both underway and planned at major cancer research centers. Additionally, Ampligen is approved in Argentina for the treatment of severe chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and is currently being evaluated in many aspects of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 treatments and COVID-19 Long Hauler treatment.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

AIM@jtcir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcfbd967-0f59-46ff-b5dc-ddf3c985efb1