Team, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) (“TEAM” or the “Company”), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results:

Second quarter 2022 revenues were $251.3 million, an increase of 5.2% over the prior year quarter

Gross margin was $70.0 million (27.8% of revenues), up $7.2 million from $62.8 million (26.3% of revenues) in Q2 2021

GAAP net loss was $21.6 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $14.3 million, up 57% as compared to $9.1 million in the 2021 period; and

“Our second quarter results reflected the underlying strength of the business with revenue in the Quest Integrity and Mechanical Services (MS) segments exceeding the prior year quarter by 23% and 11%, respectively,” said Keith D. Tucker, TEAM’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. “Both segments experienced higher activity levels year to date while operationally contending with the delayed start of certain projects, industry-wide challenges around labor availability and inflationary and supply chain pressures. These challenges primarily impacted our Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) segment, where we saw slightly lower quarterly revenue resulting from project timing and staffing challenges in select markets, which we are actively working to address.”

“During the quarter, we continued our ongoing examination of our cost structure and took steps to lower costs in order to improve margins and cash flow while maintaining our ability to safely deliver world class service to our customers. We expect the impact of these actions will begin to be realized in the third quarter.

“As announced earlier today, after a thorough assessment of the Company’s portfolio, our Board of Directors determined selling Quest Integrity would be a key step in our plan to strengthen our balance sheet and is in the best interests of our shareholders. The Quest Integrity sale is an important step in our transformation plan and allows the Company to make a substantial debt paydown, improve liquidity, and focus on its core IHT and MS businesses.

“Looking ahead, we will focus on refining and accelerating the execution of our go forward plan, including addressing our capital structure and driving additional financial and operational improvements, while continuing to invest in opportunities to capitalize on the Company’s extensive capabilities to grow our revenue in our IHT and MS segments. Following the close of the Quest transaction, which is expected by the end of this year, we anticipate being in a position to present our longer-term commercial, operational and balance sheet improvement plans in greater detail,” concluded Tucker.

Financial Results

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $251.3 million, an increase of 5.2% from $238.9 million in the prior year quarter. Unfavorable foreign currency exchange movements reduced second quarter 2022 consolidated revenue by approximately $5.0 million, or 2%. In the second quarter of 2022, consolidated gross margin was $70.0 million, or 27.8%, compared to $62.8 million, or 26.3%, in the same quarter a year ago. Gross margin was positively impacted by direct margin improvement as well as lower indirect costs as a percent of revenue.

Selling general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2022 was $72.7 million, up $4.3 million, or 6.2%, from the second quarter of 2021. The Company’s adjusted measure of net income/loss, consolidated Adjusted EBIT, a non-GAAP measure, was income of $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, a significant improvement compared to a loss of $3.4 million the prior year quarter.

Consolidated net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was $21.6 million ($0.50 loss per diluted share) compared to a loss of $17.5 million ($0.57 loss per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2021. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $9.1 million for the prior year quarter. The year-over-year improvement in Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is attributed to higher revenues and lower operating expense incurred during the quarter and improved operating income mainly in Quest Integrity and MS Segments.

Second quarter 2022 reported results include certain net charges not indicative of TEAM’s core operating activities, including: $4.7 million of professional fees, $1.0 million of severance costs and $1.2 million for accrued legal matters and other legal fees. Net of tax, these items totaled $6.9 million or $0.16 per basic and diluted share.

Adjusted net loss, consolidated Adjusted EBIT, and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items that are not indicative of TEAM’s core operating activities. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented at the end of this earnings release.

Segment Results

The following table illustrates the composition of the Company’s revenue and operating income (loss) by segment for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) 2022 2021 $ % (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues by business segment: IHT $ 114,124 $ 117,462 $ (3,338 ) (2.8) % MS 107,416 97,167 10,249 10.5 % Quest Integrity 29,725 24,244 5,481 22.6 % Total $ 251,265 $ 238,873 $ 12,392 5.2 % Operating income (loss): IHT $ 5,514 7,395 $ (1,881 ) (25.4) % MS 6,984 2,328 4,656 NM Quest Integrity 8,014 5,702 2,312 40.5 % Corporate and shared support services (23,292 ) (21,419 ) (1,873 ) (8.7) % Total $ (2,780 ) $ (5,994 ) $ 3,214 53.6 %

1 NM - Not meaningful

IHT’s year-over-year revenue declined 2.8%, primarily driven by delays in project activity levels in select U.S. markets and lower Canadian turnaround activity. IHT’s operating income declined year-over-year due to the above mentioned revenue decline and the elimination of certain pandemic-related cost actions.

MS’s revenue grew by 10.5% year-over-year due to increases in the Canadian and US markets and the Company’s valves business, partially offset by lower activity in the UK and Europe. The increase in operating income was primarily due to revenue growth and realized cost improvements in the Company’s equipment centers, manufacturing and engineering functions.

Quest Integrity’s results include a significant 22.6% year-over-year increase in revenue and a substantial increase in operating income to $8.0 million. The increase in Quest Integrity’s revenue was due to increased demand in core and growth markets across most geographies, and $1.3 million in 2021 deferred projects executed in Q2 2022. Quest Integrity operating income increased $2.3 million due to increased utilization and a favorable project mix.

Liquidity

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents were $67.4 million at June 30, 2022, of which $26.3 million was restricted mainly as collateral for outstanding letters of credit. Additionally, the Company had approximately $24.5 million in undrawn availability under its various credit facilities at June 30, 2022. The Company’s gross debt and finance obligations were $491.9 million, of which $487.2 million was classified as current at June 30, 2022, compared to gross debt of $405.9 million at December 31, 2021.

The sale of Quest is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The sales proceeds of $280 million, before customary post-closing adjustments, are expected to be utilized to pay down debt and improve liquidity.

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call

The Company will not host an earnings call this quarter due to its previously announced strategic review process and ongoing execution of its operational and financial turnaround plan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures in this earnings release are provided to enable investors, analysts, and management to evaluate TEAM’s performance excluding the effects of certain items that management believes impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods. These measures should be used in addition to, and not in lieu of, results prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measure is contained in the accompanying schedule for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 251,265 $ 238,873 $ 469,841 $ 433,491 Operating expenses 181,312 176,109 344,790 327,026 Gross margin 69,953 62,764 125,051 106,465 Selling, general and administrative expenses 72,733 68,478 144,018 134,602 Restructuring and other related charges, net — 280 16 2,157 Operating loss (2,780 ) (5,994 ) (18,983 ) (30,294 ) Interest expense, net (18,480 ) (9,598 ) (37,085 ) (18,994 ) Other income (expense) 1,476 (1,044 ) 4,178 (1,994 ) Loss before income taxes (19,784 ) (16,636 ) (51,890 ) (51,282 ) Provision for income taxes (1,768 ) (857 ) (2,124 ) (502 ) Net loss $ (21,552 ) $ (17,493 ) $ (54,014 ) $ (51,784 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (1.34 ) $ (1.68 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 43,179 30,940 40,454 30,909





TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,446 $ 65,315 Other current assets 326,362 287,743 Property, plant and equipment, net 157,039 161,359 Other non-current assets 172,949 190,068 Total assets $ 723,796 $ 704,485 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 487,204 $ 669 Other current liabilities 181,553 183,456 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 4,656 405,191 Other non-current liabilities 49,834 63,302 Stockholders’ equity 549 51,867 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 723,796 $ 704,485





TEAM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net loss $ (54,014 ) $ (51,784 ) Depreciation and amortization 19,609 21,306 Allowance for credit losses 30 965 Deferred income taxes (357 ) (2,318 ) Non-cash compensation (credits) costs (59 ) 4,468 Write-off of deferred financing costs 2,748 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities (38,042 ) (11,789 ) Other 16,694 4,353 Net cash used in operating activities (53,391 ) (34,799 ) Capital expenditures (14,001 ) (9,220 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 5,119 49 Net cash used in investing activities (8,882 ) (9,171 ) Net borrowings under ABL facilities 66,053 40,300 Issuance of common stock 9,696 — Payments for debt issuance costs (10,640 ) (2,326 ) Taxes paid for net share settlement of share-based awards, net — (102 ) Other (323 ) (206 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 64,786 37,666 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (382 ) 73 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 2,131 $ (6,231 )





TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues IHT $ 114,124 $ 117,462 $ 209,721 $ 208,601 MS 107,416 97,167 200,857 184,563 Quest Integrity 29,725 24,244 59,263 40,327 $ 251,265 $ 238,873 $ 469,841 $ 433,491 Operating income (loss) (“EBIT”) IHT $ 5,514 $ 7,395 $ 5,648 $ 7,759 MS 6,984 2,328 7,497 2,443 Quest Integrity 8,014 5,702 14,218 5,450 Corporate and shared support services (23,292 ) (21,419 ) (46,346 ) (45,946 ) $ (2,780 ) $ (5,994 ) $ (18,983 ) $ (30,294 ) Segment Adjusted EBIT IHT $ 5,539 $ 7,405 $ 5,689 $ 8,244 MS 7,038 2,544 7,551 2,798 Quest Integrity 8,026 5,744 14,230 5,701 Corporate and shared support services (16,472 ) (19,064 ) (32,321 ) (38,746 ) $ 4,131 $ (3,371 ) $ (4,851 ) $ (22,003 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA IHT $ 8,635 $ 10,675 $ 12,039 $ 14,984 MS 11,672 7,587 17,069 13,280 Quest Integrity 8,595 6,454 15,376 7,123 Corporate and shared support services (14,628 ) (15,602 ) (29,785 ) (31,616 ) $ 14,274 $ 9,114 $ 14,699 $ 3,771

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The Company uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures which are derived from the consolidated financial information including adjusted net income (loss); adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”); adjusted EBIT (defined below); adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) and free cash flow to supplement financial information presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis.

The Company defines adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBIT to exclude the following items: costs associated with our past integration and transformation program, costs associated with the Company’s new strategic organizational structure implemented in January 2021 (“Operating Group Reorganization”), non-routine legal costs and settlements, restructuring charges, certain severance charges, goodwill impairment charges and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of core operating activities. Consolidated adjusted EBIT, as defined by us, excludes the costs excluded from adjusted net income (loss) as well as income tax expense (benefit), interest charges, foreign currency (gain) loss, and items of other (income) expense. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA further excludes from consolidated adjusted EBIT depreciation, amortization and non-cash share-based compensation costs. Segment adjusted EBIT is equal to segment operating income (loss) excluding costs associated with our past integration and transformation program, costs associated with the Operating Group Reorganization, non-routine legal costs and settlements, restructuring charges, certain severance charges, goodwill impairment charges and certain other items as determined by management. Segment adjusted EBITDA further excludes from segment adjusted EBIT depreciation, amortization, and non-cash share-based compensation costs. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus capital expenditures. Net debt is defined as the sum of the current and long-term portions of debt, including finance lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of our financial position and results of operations. In particular, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, consolidated adjusted EBIT, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures of performance which are commonly used by industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies to analyze operating performance in our industry, perform analytical comparisons, benchmark performance between periods, and measure our performance against externally communicated targets. Our segment adjusted EBIT and segment adjusted EBITDA is also used as a basis for the Chief Operating Decision Maker to evaluate the performance of our reportable segments. Free cash flow is used by our management and investors to analyze our ability to service and repay debt and return value directly to stakeholders.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Further, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies who may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. The liquidity measure of free cash flow does not represent a precise calculation of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented below.



TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted Net Income (Loss): Net loss $ (21,552 ) $ (17,493 ) $ (54,014 ) $ (51,784 ) Professional fees and other1 4,693 688 10,036 1,834 Legal costs2 1,200 1,634 1,728 4,109 Severance charges, net3 1,020 301 2,370 2,348 Natural disaster insurance recovery (872 ) — (872 ) — Tax impact of adjustments and other net tax items4 (2 ) (40 ) (6 ) (63 ) Adjusted net loss $ (15,513 ) $ (14,910 ) $ (40,758 ) $ (43,556 ) Adjusted net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (1.41 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (21,552 ) $ (17,493 ) $ (54,014 ) $ (51,784 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,768 857 2,124 502 Gain on equipment sale (1,170 ) — (3,483 ) — Interest expense, net 18,480 9,598 37,085 18,994 Professional fees and other1 4,693 688 10,036 1,834 Legal costs2 1,200 1,634 1,728 4,109 Severance charges, net3 1,020 301 2,370 2,348 Foreign currency (gain) loss5 754 1,218 569 2,341 Pension credit6 (190 ) (174 ) (393 ) (347 ) Natural disaster insurance recovery (872 ) — (872 ) — Consolidated Adjusted EBIT $ 4,131 $ (3,371 ) $ (4,850 ) $ (22,003 ) Depreciation and amortization Amount included in operating expenses 4,333 5,036 8,912 10,550 Amount included in SG&A expenses 5,245 5,311 10,697 10,756 Total depreciation and amortization 9,578 10,347 19,609 21,306 Non-cash share-based compensation costs 565 2,138 (59 ) 4,468 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,274 $ 9,114 $ 14,700 $ 3,771 Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (3,385 ) $ (17,616 ) $ (53,391 ) $ (34,799 ) Capital expenditures (6,933 ) (5,807 ) (14,001 ) (9,220 ) Free Cash Flow $ (10,318 ) $ (23,423 ) $ (67,392 ) $ (44,019 )





1 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, includes $4.7 million and $10.0 million, respectively, related to costs associated with the debt financing and corporate support costs. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, includes $0.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively, of costs associated with the Operating Group Reorganization (exclusive of restructuring costs). 2 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily relates to accrued legal matters. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily relates to accrued legal matters and other legal fees. 3 For the three months ended June 30, 2022 includes $1.0 million primarily related to customary severance costs associated with staff reductions. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, includes $1.3 million related to customary severance costs associated with executive departures and $1.1 million associated with severance across multiple corporate departments. For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, $0.3 million and $2.2 million, respectively, associated with the Operating Group Reorganization. 4 Represents the tax effect of the adjustments. Beginning in Q2 2021, we use the statutory tax rate, net of valuation allowance by legal entity to determine the tax effect of the adjustments. Prior to Q2 2021, we used an assumed marginal tax rate of 21%. 5 Represents foreign currency losses primarily due to strengthening USD against EUR, GBP, CAN and AUD. 6 Represents pension credits for the U.K. pension plan based on the difference between the expected return on plan assets and the cost of the discounted pension liability. The pension plan has had no new participants added since the plan was frozen in 1994 and accruals for future benefits ceased in connection with a plan curtailment in 2013.





TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Segment Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA: IHT Operating income $ 5,514 $ 7,395 $ 5,648 $ 7,759 Severance charges, net1 25 10 41 485 Adjusted EBIT 5,539 7,405 5,689 8,244 Depreciation and amortization 3,096 3,270 6,350 6,740 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,635 $ 10,675 $ 12,039 $ 14,984 MS Operating income $ 6,984 $ 2,328 $ 7,497 $ 2,443 Severance charges, net1 54 216 54 355 Adjusted EBIT 7,038 2,544 7,551 2,798 Depreciation and amortization 4,634 5,043 9,518 10,482 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,672 $ 7,587 $ 17,069 $ 13,280 Quest Integrity Operating income (loss) $ 8,014 $ 5,702 $ 14,218 $ 5,450 Severance charges, net1 12 42 12 251 Adjusted EBIT 8,026 5,744 14,230 5,701 Depreciation and amortization 569 710 1,146 1,422 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,595 $ 6,454 $ 15,376 $ 7,123 Corporate and shared support services Net loss $ (42,031 ) $ (32,918 ) $ (81,398 ) $ (67,436 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,768 857 2,124 502 Gain on equipment sale (1,203 ) — (3,463 ) — Interest expense, net 18,480 9,598 37,085 18,994 Foreign currency (gain) losses2 754 1,218 569 2,341 Pension credit3 (190 ) (174 ) (393 ) (347 ) Professional fees and other4 4,693 688 10,036 1,834 Legal costs5 1,200 1,634 1,728 4,109 Severance charges, net1 929 33 2,263 1,257 Natural disaster insurance recovery (872 ) — (872 ) — Adjusted EBIT (16,472 ) (19,064 ) (32,321 ) (38,746 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,279 1,324 2,595 2,662 Non-cash share-based compensation costs 565 2,138 (59 ) 4,468 Adjusted EBITDA $ (14,628 ) $ (15,602 ) $ (29,785 ) $ (31,616 )



