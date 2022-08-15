South African Pulp and Paper Products Manufacturing Report 2022: Tight Market Conditions and Supply and Demand Imbalances Continue to Drive Up Prices

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Paper, Pulp and Paper Products in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South Africa is a major player in key pulp and paper segments in regional and global markets. The country is one of the world's largest producers of dissolving wood pulp and is the largest producer of pulp, paper and paper products on the African continent.

Despite the highly challenging operating environment, demand for most pulp and paper grades is strong and business appears to be booming. The shift away from single-use plastic packaging and the growth of online retailing and food delivery are driving demand for recyclable/renewable paper bags, corrugated boxes and lightweight and thermal paper-based packaging.



Shifting Demand

In South Africa, demand for writing paper and newsprint has declined due to the migration from print to paperless digital formats, leading some industry players to diversify their product lines or convert their operations to focus on higher-margin products with more sustainable revenue streams, such as packaging, pulp, tissue, packaging speciality papers and wrapping papers. Anti-plastic sentiment has created a growing market for sustainable packaging, and role players expect paper and paper-based products to progressively replace less sustainable materials.



Trends

The market has undergone a number of significant changes since the onset of the pandemic. Panic-buying and stockpiling of toilet paper and other products has moderated, while online shopping, online learning and working from home have been widely embraced. Online shopping continues to fuel demand for packaging. Demand for writing and printing paper declined, but has since rallied. Role players say that tight market conditions and supply and demand imbalances continue to drive up prices.



Report Coverage

The report focuses on the manufacture of paper, pulp and paper products, and includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the industry, production and consumption, recycling, trends, the performance and development of major players and corporate actions. There are profiles of 35 companies including Mondi and Sappi, both recognised players internationally, multinationals such as Kimberly-Clark and notable local companies such as Mpact, Corruseal Group, Neopak and Tetra Pak.





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Trade

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs

6.8. Cyclicality



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



COMPANY PROFILES

Bidvest Paperplus (Pty) Ltd

Castle Paper Rolls CC

Continental Paper and Packaging CC

Convert-A-Roll CC

Corruseal Group (Pty) Ltd

Crystal Paper Group (Pty) Ltd

CTP Ltd

Dynamic Fibre Moulding (Pty) Ltd

Filtracell (Pty) Ltd

Gayatri Paper Mills (Pty) Ltd

Green Home Products (Pty) Ltd

Henmin Filters (Pty) Ltd

Huhtamaki South Africa (Pty) Ltd

International Tube Technology (Pty) Ltd

Kimberly-Clark of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Magic Tissues (Pty) Ltd

Main Street 1310 (Pty) Ltd

Mogwele Waste (Pty) Ltd

Mondi South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Mpact Ltd

Nemuno Banga Africa (Pty) Ltd

Neopak (Pty) Ltd

New Era Labels (BOP) (Pty) Ltd

New Era Packaging Bops (Pty) Ltd

Novus Packaging (Pty) Ltd

Pandu Paper Products (Pty) Ltd

S A Greetings (Pty) Ltd

Sam's Tissue Products (Pty) Ltd

Sappi Ltd

Sylko (Pty) Ltd

Tetra Pak South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Transpaco Ltd

Unity Paper Sales (Pty) Ltd

Universal Paper and Plastics (Bophuthatswana) (Pty) Ltd

Velvet Soft Toilet Tissue Manufacturers CC

