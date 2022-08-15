Casino777.nl brings Wazdan on board

English Dutch

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casino777.nl - the Netherlands’ favourite online casino - is introducing innovative games developer Wazdan to its loyal players.



Casino777.nl prides itself in being an industry-leading iGaming platform, offering titles from some of the most reputable and unique providers from around the globe. They have consistently adapted to meet the demands of an ever-changing environment, thus ensuring that they remain at the forefront of the online casino world.

Wazdan are yet another impressive organisation that have partnered with Casino777.nl , coming fully equipped with a huge collection of immersive, quirky and beautifully designed titles.

Founded in 2010, Wazdan have quickly risen to the summit of iGaming thanks to their attention to detail, allowing for the creation of seamless titles such as Larry the Leprechaun, Great Book of Magic Deluxe and Sizzling 777 Deluxe. These additions - as well as many others - are sure to attract attention from our passionate players that are always looking to try something new.

Jean-Christophe Choffray, Head of Gaming at Casino777.nl, said: “It has always been our main objective to establish an extensive selection of cutting-edge games for our players to choose from”.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Wazdan on board, and we are confident that their catalogue of games will only improve the customer experience at Casino777.nl. They are one of the most forward-thinking developers in the world of online gaming, and we are looking forward to building a strong relationship with them”.

For more information contact pr@casino777.nl

About Casino777.nl

Casino777.nl is the Dutch online casino operation of the Belgian land-based operator Casino de Spa, one of the first casinos in the world. Casino777.nl received a licence from the Dutch Kansspelautoriteit (Gambling Authority) in early 2022. Since it opened its doors to online players in the Netherlands, Casino777.nl has established a strong position in the country’s online gaming market by offering a wide variety of slot machines from top providers like Stakelogic and Pragmatic, iconic tables games, as well as a dedicated live casino experience operated by Evolution. Besides games, Casino777.nl offers its players a safe and secure gambling platform that benefits from an attractive range of tools and promotions. As it has done for over 10 years in markets like Belgium and Spain, 777 always balances its players’ entertainment experience on the one hand with responsible game play on the other in the regulated Dutch market.