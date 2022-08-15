Dental Implants Market is Likely to Rise at CAGR of 6.7% during Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global dental implants market size was worth around US$ 4.08 Bn in 2018. The global market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The global dental implants market is expected to observe growth during the forecast period due to rising occurrences of dental caries and demand for dental implants over traditional dental treatments.



Despite remarkable improvements in oral health, a number of individuals continue to have dental issues on a global scale. Dental implants market analysis finds that in most developed nations, dental caries, which affects between 60% to 80% of students and the significant number of adults, is still a serious problem for oral health.

In accordance with a 2016 WHO research, dental plaque and cavities affect 60–80% of school-aged children and almost 100% of adults worldwide, sometimes causing excruciating pain and agony. In addition to changing lifestyles and aging population with an increase in tooth loss incidences, dental caries and a range of periodontal diseases are expected to fuel growth of the global market. For instance, it was calculated that 2.3% of the world's population—or around 160 million—were edentulous in 2010. Such high incidences of dental carries is expected to trigger growth of the dental implants market volume in the years to come.

Key Findings of Market Report

Unlike traditional dentures or fixed bridges, they don't need the adjoining healthy teeth to be whittled down. Besides, dental implants also don't hinder eating or speaking, they look perfectly natural and last a lot longer. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that dental implants are preferred over more traditional devices like dentures, bridges, or crowns as a treatment option. However, dental implants are a comparatively recent technique. Many individuals all around the world use false teeth or bridges. Nevertheless, the future is expected to see a rapid acceptance of these procedures, which is likely to present huge growth opportunities for the dental implants market key players.



Global Dental Implants Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Osstem Implant, CO., Ltd.

Straumann Holding AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Henry Schein Inc.

Global Dental Implants Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Intramucosal Implants

Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes.

Others

