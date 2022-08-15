Bird Food Market to Surpass US$ 3 Bn by 2032 Amid Rising Popularity of Wild Bird Feeding – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the bird food market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 3.6% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 3.0 Bn by 2032.



Leading manufacturers of bird food are focused on sustainability of the environment. Also, growing health consciousness among bird owners is expected to improve the sales of bird food globally. Non-profit groups, such as the National Audubon Society, claimed record 2020 sales in its backyard bird feeder and wild-bird-food-licensing programmes, while several birding retailers reported 50 percent increases in demand. Many people who have started monitoring birds have done so by putting out a feeder.

Consumers are increasingly turning to e-commerce sites to buy bird food and supplies since they can provide a large variety of products at exceptional discounts and rates. Furthermore, e-commerce websites may assist customers modify items based on their individual needs, even if the product is not accessible in a given country's market. Leading e-commerce sites such as Walmart, Alibaba, and Amazon provide a diverse selection of items from across the world.

Key Takeaways:

Humanization of pets has raised consumer awareness, which has resulted in increasing expenditure on bird food.

South America bird food market is expected to lead the global bird food market over the forecast period (2022-2032)

Due to the growing trend of pet-parent culture in countries such as China, Japan, India, and Korea, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to rise at a faster rate.

Bird feeding activity is gaining popularity in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

“Rising wild bird feeding for the business is expected to benefit the bird food sector. However, increased awareness of the need of environmental sustainability is anticipated to function as a catalyst for the global expansion of bird food markets.”- FMI Analyst said.

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the global bird food industry are forming strategic alliances and partnerships with local vendors, pet specialty stores,and social media influencers to expand their product lines and cater to high demand from an expanding client base.

Furthermore, prominent companies are aiming to develop innovative products to strengthen their positions in the global market. They are using organic ingredients to make bird food and investing huge sums in research and development activities. A few other companies are making unique bird feeders to attract more customers.

Major players present in the bird food market are

Wild Birds Unlimited, Inc.

Bulldog Products

Des Moins Feed Co. Inc.

Kaytee Products, Inc.

GLOBAL HARVEST FOODS, LLC.

Pennington Seed, Inc.

D Pet Products.

F.M. Brown's Sons, Inc.

Wagner's LLC.

Hartz

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

Hills's Pet Nutrition

Uni-Charm Corp

Nutriara Alimentos Ltda

Invivo NSA

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global bird food market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the bird food market based on by types (Seed, Feed, Treats, Suet, Others) by price range (low, medium, and premium), by bird type (wild birds, caged birds, etc), by sales channel (wholesalers/distributors, hypermarkets/supermarket, specialty stores/pet stores convenience stores, online retailers, other retail formats) & Region

Bird Food Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Seed

Feed

Treats

Suet

Others



By Price Range:

Economical

Mass

Premium



By Bird Type:

Wild Birds

Caged Birds

By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pet Specialty Stores

Drug & Pharmacy Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By End Users:

Veterinary Specialty

Households

Animal Shelter



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

