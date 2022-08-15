Duck Creek Technologies named as a Dominant Provider for its claims management solution by Aite-Novarica Group

Boston, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance has been recognized by Aite-Novarica Group in its latest publication, P/C Claims Management Systems Vendor Analysis Report, as a Dominant Provider. Duck Creek received recognition from the advisory firm for upholding a strong market position and gaining positive momentum with solutions that are well-known.

Duck Creek Claims is a low-code SaaS (software-as-a-service) core solution that enables carriers across all lines of business, enabling faster claims handling throughout the entire claims lifecycle. Duck Creek partners with established and emerging insurtech vendors to create value-adding integrations, which improve the overall customer experience. Aite-Novarica Group particularly noted Duck Creek Claims’ silent updates, enhancements to workers’ compensation claims and claims configuration management tools as some of the recent top strategic product enhancements.

“It is exciting to be named as a Dominant Provider by Aite-Novarica Group for our modernized insurance claims solution,” said Elaine Rogalla, Sr. Product Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek is committed to improving the overall claims process by creating advanced technology and partnering with innovative insurtechs that enable insurers to quickly and easily design their own unique claims ecosystem.”

“Core claims management systems are a key component of any P&C insurer’s strategic technology footprint,” said Deb Zawisza, Senior Principal at Aite-Novarica Group. “Insurers are looking for modern solutions, which means cloud-based offerings that have broad business capabilities, flexible configurability, and an ecosystem of integrated partners. Insurers today understand that the claim function and claims systems are a competitive advantage to help them understand their own business better as well as provide better customer service to create long-term customer relationships.”

The report focuses on 21 core claims solutions and provides an overview of their configuration, key differentiators, past product enhancements and upcoming product initiatives. Claims management systems are a key component of an insurer’s technology footprint. Core system capabilities have evolved from legacy systems that track financials, claim notes, and documents to data-driven processing engines that can connect to an array of ecosystem partners. The report is intended to help insurers quickly understand who is active in the space and their approximately relative market positions.

About Aite-Novarica Group

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms—as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.